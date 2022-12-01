Pitt County Court Schedule Adjusted for Monday, December 5

Today, Pitt County court officials announced that small claims court, all district court sessions and superior court will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 5 due to the swearing in ceremony for Sheriff Paula Dance, deputies, court bailiffs, and detention officers.

First appearances are scheduled to begin at 9:45 a.m.

The Pitt County Clerk of Superior Court's Office will open at 9:00 a.m. to allow the clerk of superior court, assistant clerks, and deputy clerks to be sworn in to a new term.