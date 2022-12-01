Meet the Expert-Developed Skincare Brand Taking K-Beauty to the Next Level
Korea’s #1-rated skincare secret, DERMAFIRM introduces innovative, patented formulations that reveal “what’s next” in advanced K-BeautyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- K-Beauty is widely known as the world’s gold standard in innovative, effective skincare, and the multi-award winning DERMAFIRM collection is at the forefront of the movement. Bearing a brand name that means “healthy skin,” their team of skin experts uses the most advanced technology to identify, formulate, and deliver the highest quality ingredients in three distinctive skincare lines designed to address specific skin challenges. Each signature collection is scientifically developed and rigorously perfected through continuous advanced research. Now, discover the complexion secret rated #1 in Korean skincare with an established reputation since 2002.
DERMAFIRM stands out among K-beauty competitors with a focus on the key building blocks for naturally beautiful skin: peptides, microbiomes, and liposomes. In addition to 22 functional peptides commonly used for anti-aging, brightening, and healthy hair growth, DERMAFIRM adds its own patented anti-aging peptides in a medical-grade synthetic formulation. Using proprietary TerrabiomeⓇ technology, the collection also features fermented or naturally extracted microbiomes scientifically proven to optimize tone, texture, and health. A Transdermal Drug Delivery System (TDDS) enables active ingredients (such as peptides, azulene, or astaxanthin) to penetrate deep into skin through cutting-edge nano-liposome technology.
In addition to a complete selection of targeted products, discover a host of healthy skin benefits in three curated, best-selling collections scientifically targeted to promote a toned, moisturized, or youthful complexion:
Ultra Soothing R4 ($XX) - An essential calming collection to gently rejuvenate, tone, and protect the skin. Features the Ultra Soothing Toner R4 to correct damage (step one), Bio Correction Ampoule Collagen R4 to reduce swelling or dryness (step two), and Ultra Soothing Formula R4 (step three) to create a healing moisture barrier.
Moist Barrier M4 ($XX) - DERMAFIRM’s Cera-DropⓇ liposome formulation mimics the skin’s own natural barrier, penetrating deeply to lock in healthy moisture. Features Moist Barrier Boosting Toner M4 (step one) to maintain optimal skin balance, Bio Correction Ampoule Cera-Drop M4 (step two), and Moist Barrier Balancing Emulsion M4 (step three) to help keep oil at bay.
Age Reviving A4 ($XX) - Create a bright, lively complexion with an early anti-aging line featuring DERMAFIRM's patented Astasome® (Astaxanthin composite) and TerrabiomeⓇ (produced using traditional fermentation methods) to help improve early signs of aging, including dullness, rough skin, and loss of skin elasticity. Includes Age Reviving Essential Toner A4 (step one) to smooth and moisturize; Bio Correcting Ampoule Astasome A4 (step two) to tighten and firm; and Age Reviving Emulsion A4 (step three) with vital nutrients to support a youthful look.
About DERMAFIRM:
Established in 2002, DERMAFIRM is the leading name in K-beauty with an award-winning suite of products scientifically formulated to address a wide variety of skin challenges. The brand has remained at the forefront of healthy skin innovation with several patented, medical-grade ingredients developed by a team of skin experts to deliver unparalleled results. Relying on the most advanced technology, DERMAFIRM's proprietary, cutting-edge formulas feature three key building blocks - peptides, microbiomes, and liposomes - designed to effectively deliver powerful nutrients for optimal skin health.
