Pathfinders Downsizing Solutions Expands Team with Senior Move Management Industry Expert

Pathfinders Downsizing Solutions Logo

Pathfinders Downsizing Solutions is excited to bring aboard Rita Rodriguez, an experienced senior move management industry professional.

We are thrilled to bring Rita Rodriguez to the team. She is truly an impressive senior move management expert who is going to bring a wealth of knowledge and passion to the team.” — Janeen Salzgeber, Managing Partner of Pathfinders

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pathfinders Downsizing Solutions is excited to bring aboard Rita Rodriguez, an experienced senior move management industry professional. Prior to joining Pathfinders Downsizing Solutions, Rita owned a highly successful senior move management company called Seniors Moving Forward. Rita now joins the Pathfinders team in a Business Development capacity to expand the reach of services for the senior and specialty move management firm.

Rita Rodriguez’s expertise includes sorting, packing and unpacking, floor plans, coordinating with other service providers, digital photographs for memory placement, and removing packing materials. In addition to senior move management knowledge, Rita brings her background in Interior Design, nursing, and business development & sales. Rita’s vast experience in these industries is a great addition to, and expansion of, the existing Pathfinders services.

In the last two years, Pathfinders Downsizing Solutions has become one of the most successful senior move management firms in the Tampa Bay area. Pathfinders has won numerous awards for its notable growth, positive customer feedback, and dedication to its community members. The expansion of their team with a business development professional reflects the continued rapid growth of the small business.

“We are thrilled to bring Rita Rodriguez to the team,” said Janeen Salzgeber, Managing Partner of Pathfinders Downsizing Solutions. “She is truly an impressive senior move management expert who is going to bring a wealth of knowledge and passion to the team.”

About Pathfinders Downsizing Solutions

Pathfinders Downsizing Solutions provides senior move management and relocation assistance across the Tampa Bay area. Their moving and downsizing services help those who have a heavy heart and are overwhelmed at the thought of beginning a move or relocating. The company’s services include probate services, probate organization, coordinating moves, designing new spaces, donating unused items, managing the unpacking process, finding new furnishings, and extreme content. Pathfinders Downsizing Solutions is a certified Move Manager that helps its customers to navigate all aspects of the moving process.