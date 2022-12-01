Kauai Aesthetics Has Expanded Its Service Offerings To Include State of the Art Advanced Skincare Treatments
Kauai Aesthetics led by Kelly Sasaki, has added two new cutting-edge devices and a wide variety of laser-related treatments to its robust Medical Spa offerings
By adding these two devices to our practice, patients will receive the best minimally invasive skin care treatments administered by trained practitioners dedicated to superior patient outcomes”PRINCEVILLE, HI, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kauai Aesthetics, owned and led by Kelly Sasaki, has added two new cutting-edge devices and a wide variety of laser-related treatments to its robust Medical Spa offerings. These new additions to the practice include the Rohrer Aesthetics’ Spectrum Multi-Platform Work Station and the PicoLazer Device. Utilizing these innovative, award-winning devices, our experienced practitioners will provide our patients with advanced minimally invasive skincare and unsurpassed outcomes.
The Spectrum Multi-Platform Work Station includes 4-lasers and an IPL. This multi-platform system offers patients the latest in effective laser hair removal, for both small and large areas, with an 810-Diode Laser and built-in contact cooling for superior patient comfort. The system also provides an advanced filter system that allows us to offer patients Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) treatments and a Long-Pulsed Yag Laser which treat a host of skin aliments including acne, vascular and pigmented lesions, red and brown spots, spider veins, and more. Additionally, the system’s Erbium Yag Laser allows us offer safe, effective skin resurfacing procedures like laser peels for the face, neck, chest and hands, as well as modern photo facials used to eliminate surface pigmentation and minimize fine lines and wrinkles.
The PicoLazer Device provides safe, effective, fast tattoo removal using advanced pico technology to target the pigment in tatto ink, resulting in upwards of 30% more ink clearance than standard nano technology. The PicoLazer also allows for more comfort with minimal downtime for patients compared to other tattoo removal devices. However, the device offers more than just tattoo removal, allowing us to also revitalize skin and treat benign skin discoloration conditions such as pigmented lesions, acne scars, freckles, and sunspots.
“Kauai Aesthetics has always been dedicated to helping patients look and feel their best,” said Kelly Sasaki, Owner. “By adding these two devices to our practice, patients will receive the best minimally invasive skin care treatments on the market today administered by trained practitioners dedicated to superior patient outcomes.”
For more information about these treatments or any of the offerings at Kauai Aesthetics and to schedule your consultation, please visit our website at www.kauaiaesthetics.com or call us directly at 808.977.0109.
About Kauai Aesthetics:
Kauai Aesthetics is a full-service medical spa and wellness center serving Princeville, HI and the surrounding communities. Kauai Aesthetics is owned and led by Kelly Sasaki, RN and an experienced, professional staff. Kauai Aesthetics combines the relaxing elements of a spa with the expertise and cutting-edge technology of a medical practice to provide the most recognized and effective anti-aging, restorative, non-surgical skin care and laser treatments available.
Please visit our website at www.kauaiaesthetics.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram for wellness and beauty tips as well as the latest on our growing list of technologies, procedures and monthly specials.
About Rohrer Aesthetics, Inc.:
Rohrer Aesthetics offers 11 devices in their aesthetic portfolio, addressing nearly every non-invasive aesthetic need in the marketplace. Mark Rohrer, Founder and President of Rohrer Aesthetics, has built the company on three pillars: Gold-Standard Devices, Service Excellence and Immersive and on-going Training. Since 2014, Rohrer has placed thousands of devices and continues to service over 3,500 customers in the United States. Rohrer Aesthetics is one of the fastest growing aesthetic medical device companies in the industry. Rohrer differentiates itself with its ever-expanding Clinical Education Division that adds value to each of Rohrer’s customers, long after the placement of the first device. The true validation of success lies in the fact that almost half of Rohrer customers continue to purchase additional Rohrer devices as their businesses grow.
For more information about Rohrer Aesthetics, please visit our website at www.rohreraesthetics.com.
