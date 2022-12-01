Submit Release
Kawashima, Montalbano, and Ho Sworn In

Image of CJ and Judges Ho, Kawashima, and Montalbano.

From left, Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald, Judge Timothy Ho, Judge James Kawashima, and Judge John Montalbano.

HONOLULU — A limited in-person crowd and many more family, friends, and colleagues watched the livestream as the Supreme Court convened in special session for the swearing in of James S. Kawashima, John A. Montalbano, and Timothy E. Ho as judges in the First Circuit.

Kawashima was sworn in as Judge of the Circuit Court, Montalbano as Judge of the District Family Court, and Ho as Judge of the District Court.

Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald presided over the Nov. 30 ceremony. Guest speakers were: Hawaii State Bar Association President Shannon S. Sheldon; Hawaii State Trial Judges Association President Judge Summer M.M. Kupau-Odo; Judicial Selection Commission Chair Nadine Y. Ando; State Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole; and Gov. David Y. Ige.

Kawashima will serve a 10-year term. Montalbano and Ho will serve six-year terms.

 

For more information, contact the Communications and Community Relations Office at 808-539-4909 or via email at pao@courts.hawaii.gov.

