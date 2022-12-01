Say Hello to Adam’s Leaf: The Urinal Screen of the Future
This innovative anti splash urinal screen is changing the hygiene game for good!OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anyone in charge of facilities management knows how important it is to keep the restrooms (and the urinals in them) fresh and clean. In the past, this has often meant relying on wasteful products laden with chemicals and plastics. Fortunately, those days are behind us. Adam’s Leaf is an incredible new anti splash urinal screen with the power to revolutionize restroom hygiene.
Adam’s Leaf—which won the A’ Design Award for Best New Bathroom Product Design in 2020—is engineered to eliminate urinal backsplash, keeping restrooms safe and sanitary. This unique, cutting-edge design also prevents the proliferation of unpleasant smells without the use of harsh chemicals and overwhelming fragrances by getting rid of residual urine (which is the primary cause of restroom malodors).
In addition to being splash proof and scent-free, Adam’s Leaf is environmentally friendly. Unlike most traditional urinal accessories, Adam’s Leaf does not release toxic chemicals or volatile organic compounds (VOCs) into the air and water system when used, or into the soil after being disposed of. It is also made from recycled materials, and is completely biodegradable, which is a rarity for urinal screens.
Adam’s Leaf is also an economical alternative to other urinal screens, thanks to its long service life. Each unit can remain effective for 3-5 years, so you can cut back on replacement costs and save money in the long run.
On top of everything, Adam’s Leaf splash proof urinal screens are manufactured right here in the USA, and the company donates 10% of the profit from every urinal screen to homeless shelters in the community in which it was purchased. Choosing Adam’s Leaf means getting a top-quality product while giving back to your community.
About Adam’s Leaf: Adam’s Leaf is a company dedicated to providing customers with better, more sustainable anti splash urinal screens. They’re on a mission to make restrooms across the nation both clean and green. Learn more about this award winning product at adamsleaf.com.
