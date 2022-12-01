ROAD CLOSURE - VT ROUTE 105/MAIN ST SHELDON

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Albans Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT ROUTE 105 NEAR MAIN ST will be closed due to a motor vehicle crash.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.