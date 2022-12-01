ROAD CLOSURE - VT ROUTE 105/MAIN ST SHELDON
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St Albans Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT ROUTE 105 NEAR MAIN ST will be closed due to a motor vehicle crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.