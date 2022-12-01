WILLIAMSPORT, PA’s BILLTOWN ALL-STARS TO HOST CHARITY FUNDRAISING CONCERT FOR THE AMERICAN HEART & STROKE ASSOCIATION
WILLIAMSPORT, PA, USA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, December 23rd from 6pm till 11pm, The Genetti Hotel Terrace Garden Ballroom in downtown Williamsport, PA will be featuring live music from 5 regional performing artists to raise money & awareness for the American Heart Association. Hosted by The Billtown All-Stars - a local non-profit musical group who will be performing your Classic Rock favorites - the event will feature live sets from local blues legend Gabe Stillman, Country music songsmith Frank Wicher, acoustic folk hero Alan Foust and introduced by upcoming Los Angeles-based vocalist Naomi Yasui.
All ages are welcome, and Tickets are only $10 at the door and a cash bar will be open for patrons 21 & over. All profits to benefit the American Heart & Stroke Association. For more information, contact Tim Yasui and the Billtown All-Stars on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/BillTownAllStars
ABOUT THE BILLTOWN ALL-STARS: The Billtown All-Stars were formed in 2015 in Williamsport, PA by Williamsport-born and Los Angeles-based musician Tim Yasui to raise money towards a cure for Alzheimer’s Disease which took the life of his mother Phyllis that same year. Recruiting childhood friends Steve Morrow on bass guitar and Chris Silvagni on lead guitar, the trio were soon joined by established and beloved local musicians Scott Robleski on lead vocals and Gary Lynn on rhythm guitar to round out the quintet. Nearly a decade later, the group has performed live concerts from Pennsylvania to California, raising thousands of dollars on the way towards cures for not only Alzheimer’s Disease but also for Parkinson’s Disease, Cancer, Diabetes, Lewy-Body Dementia as well as for local law enforcement and Veterans Groups. In 2021 the band released their first live album globally on Compact disc format and digitally on digital entertainment platforms with profits benefiting the American Cancer Society of Pennsylvania.
FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Tim Yasui c/o
THE BILLTOWN ALL-STARS
Email: timyasui@sbcglobal.net
P.O. BOX 6245
Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Tel: (310) 702-0814
Press inquiries:
Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
828-350-8158
glassonyonpr@gmail.com