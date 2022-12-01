The RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Annual Great Chefs Tailgate Showcase

ESPN’s Ken LaVicka presents the evening's Most Spirited Player (MSP) Award to The Boca Raton for its creative “surfs up” station decor. ESPN’s Ken LaVicka presents the 2022 Great Chefs Tailgate Showcase People’s Choice Award to Los Bocados. 2022 Great Chefs Tailgate Showcase Culinary Grand Champion Award Winner Desiign by Food Chef Jay Fisher (center with trophy) surrounded by Food & Beverage Judges Deby Goldfarb, Michael Mayo, Cary Roman, Reginald Laroche and Christie Galeano-Demott with ES

Top Area Chefs, Brew Masters and Mixologists Served Up Winning Recipes

It is so gratifying to once again see the community come together to cheer on local businesses who brought out their A-game to help raise funds for Spirit of Giving’s Annual Holiday Gift Drive.” — Doug Mosley, Executive Director of Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

BOCA RATON , FL, USA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A cheering squad of 300+ residents, civic and business leaders, community supporters and football fans all dressed in their alma mater or favorite college team’s colors enjoyed fresh new takes on tailgate classics created by popular area chefs, brewmasters and mixologists. The friendly competition at the Annual RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Great Chefs Tailgate Showcase Presented by Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC) and CP Group fielded a wave of Palm Beach County excitement and pride for the ninth annual college bowl game set for Tuesday, December 20 at FAU Stadium while raising monies to grant 550 gift wishes for Spirit of Giving’s 2022 Annual Holiday Gift Drive.

The high-spirited event, held for a second year at BRiC, featured several returning food and beverage contenders and many first-timers. Samplings ranged from appetizers and entrees to craft beers and

refreshing cocktails.



Each contender presented their signature dish or drink to a panel of food and drink media experts while guests casted their votes for the “People’s Choice” winner. At the judges table were:

​​Michael Mayo: Chief Judge, veteran journalist and former Sun Sentinel dining critic and food writer on “The Eat Beat” who co-founded and still administers the 60,000-member “Let’s Eat, South Florida” Facebook group.

Deby Goldfarb: Founder/Editor Stepping Out Florida website, Restaurant writer for Simply the Best magazine, former Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors Chair.

Christie Galeano-DeMott: Food Editor, Boca Raton Magazine and Delray Magazine

Reginald Laroche: Assistant Vice President, representing sponsor Baptist Health South Florida (Boca Raton Regional Hospital)

Making the call on “Best Beverage” was Cary Roman, founder of LivingFlorida.com and TheGourmetClub.com and Pamela Weinroth, executive director of the Boca West Children’s Foundation.



And the 2022 Great Chefs Tailgate Showcase winners are…

While the real winners are always the children benefiting from Spirit of Giving’s Annual Holiday Gift Drive supported by the event, the victors who spent the last few weeks creating their winning dishes and

beverage blends included:

​Culinary Grand Champion: Desiign by Food, Chef Jay Fisher

Best Beverage: Barrel of Monks Brewing

People’s Choice: Los Bocados, Chef Anthony

Most Spirited Player (based on themed station décor): The Boca Raton

Most Decadent Dish: Burtons Grill & Bar, Executive Chef William Ring, Braised Short Ribs on Gruyere Polenta, Local Honey Glazed Heirloom Baby Carrots and Blackberry Demi

Best “New England Take” on Tailgate: Caffe Luna Rosa, Chef Ernesto DeBlasi, New England Gnocchi Clam Chowder

Worth the Extra Napkins: Ceasar’s Famous Ribs, Chef Bill Ceasar, Jerk Ribs

Best In Seafood: Copperfish Kitchen, Exec Chef Brian Cantrell, Crab Cake Sliders & Seared Scallop w/Soy Mushroom Gastrique

Best Handheld: Crazy Uncle Mike’s, Chef Tara Abrams, Smoked BBQ Brisket Tostada, Avocado Spread, Jicama Apple Slaw, Bourbon Pickled Jalapeños

Top Personal Chef: Desiign by Food, Chef Jay Fisher, Curry Chicken Rolls with Jerk Aioli Sauce & Microgreens. and Shrimp Tartlets with Mango & Avocado Salsa

Best Traditional Tailgate: Duffy’s Sports Grill, Fresh Jumbo Lump Maryland-style Crab Cakes with Cajun Remoulade.

The Premier “Taco”: Los Bocados, Chef Anthony, Birria Quesa Taco, Raised Brisket, Monterey Cheese, Onions, Cilantro, Broth

Best Beef Slider: M.E.A.T. Eatery & Taproom, Chef George Patti, Smoked Brisket Sliders

Most Savory Dish: Marriott Boca Raton at Boca Center, Chef Moises Hernandez, Short Rib Risotto

Best “New Take” on Pasta: Prezzo Italian Restaurant & Bar, Chef Eddie Pozzuoli, Pear Pasta Appetizer

Top “Gourmet Take” on Tailgate: The Boca Raton, Chef Scott Manocchio, Corn and Crab Hush Puppies with Charred Corn Puree and Sweet Pepper Relish, and Shrimp Agua Chili with Cucumber, Lime, Melon and Jalapeño

The Crowd-Pleasers: The Melting Pot, Chris Picotte, Bourbon Bacon Cheddar Cheese Fondue with Bavarian Pretzel Bread and Milk, Dark and White Chocolate Covered Strawberries

Best in Bowl: Tijuana Flats, Mini Garlic Lime Shrimp Bowl

Best “Southern Take” on Tailgate: Tom’s Louisiana Kitchen, Chef Tom Tannozzini, Cajun Jambalaya with Chicken and Andoulle Sausage, Gumbo YaYa with Chicken and Sausage

Best “Seasonal Take” on Tailgate: Waterstone Resort & Marina, Executive Chef Eduardo Ruberte, Braised Beef Short Ribs with Baked Soft Polenta and Fall Pumpkin

Best Italian Wings: Zimi Italian, Chef Brian Cantrell, Meatball Sliders & Oven Roasted Italian Sticky Wings

And the 2022 RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl crafts and beverage awards went to…

​​Best Tropical Ale: Barrel of Monks Brewing, Brew Master Bill McFee, The Wizard White Ale, Single in Havana Blonde Ale w/Guava

Best Tailgate Quencher: Saint James Iced Tea

Top Tailgate “Energizer”: Celsius Fitness Drink

Top Tequila: Chido

“It is so gratifying to once again see the community come together to cheer on local businesses who brought out their A-game to help raise funds for Spirit of Giving’s Annual Holiday Gift Drive. Each year the chef, brewmaster and mixologist roster grows as they raise their own bar in friendly competition on creative culinary tailgate fare and beverages,” said Doug Mosley, executive director

of the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl, the only postseason college bowl game hosted in Palm Beach County. “So pleased to return once again to BRiC’s beautiful and expansive outdoor lakeside green space…the perfect setting for night of football fan raising and community pride.”



This year’s ninth annual bowl game will kick off on Tuesday, December 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET at FAU Stadium and will broadcast live nationally on ESPN television and radio, and locally on ESPN 106.3 FM.

Featuring all the pomp and circumstance of traditional bowl events, the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl is a high-energy, entertaining experience for both college football fans and non-fans alike and allows the national spotlight to shine on Boca Raton and Palm Beach County. The event has become a celebrated annual holiday tradition in Boca Raton and Palm Beach County as it lives up to its other name, “Boca’s Biggest Annual Outdoor Party”. Bowl week activities will begin on Friday, December 16 with the arrival of the participating teams; days, times, and sites for the team welcome parties, beach parties, luncheon, pep rallies and other bowl week activities will be released at a later date.