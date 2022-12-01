Refer Yourself to Land A Sweet Job Earn The Sweetest 4th of July Party Reward
Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals; and generates proceeds to make a positive impact by sponsoring 4th of July Celebrations.
Recruiting for Good launches the sweetest food reward to Party for Good on The 4th of July.
Refer yourself to land a sweet job with Recruiting for Good's help; earn $1,000 to sponsor food for 4th of July Party for Good in your neighborhood.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good "Let us help you land a sweet job, complete your probation period and we'll sponsor your food...Everything you need for The Perfect 4th of July BBQ (burgers, hot dogs, steaks), corn on the cob and enjoy sweet pies too!"
About
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And R4G generates proceeds to make a positive impact.
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 20% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life.
Recruiting for Good has been creating and funding The Sweetest Gigs for the last three years. We are now taking the gigs into the community, by creating meaningful parties for talented foodie boys and girls who love creative writing and their mom. On our gigs, kids quickly learn "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for GOOD!"
