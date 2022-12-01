Sen. Bill White’s Capitol Report for Dec. 1, 2022

Senator Bill White’s Capitol Report for Dec. 1, 2022

Christmas Time is Here

One of my favorite holiday classics is A Charlie Brown Christmas. I was a young teenager when it first aired on television in 1965, but every year, I look forward to reminiscing about those simpler times while watching Snoopy and the gang resolve their holiday conflict. Now, I have the great fortune of sharing this movie with my grandchildren as another generation embraces the story and celebrates the woes and triumphs of Charlie Brown. As we enter the Christmas season, I hope you all will have the opportunity to enjoy a little happiness and cheer at one of our community’s holiday parades!

Our Community Celebrates Five New Eagle Scouts

On Nov. 20, I was honored to present resolutions to five new Eagle Scouts from Troop 17 in Joplin. Congratulations are in order to the following scouts and their parents for their discipline, patriotism and dedication to our community: Phillip Motazedi, David Nduk, Andrew Renner, Joe Staton and Andrew Zebb. Being involved with Scouting has been one of the highlights of my life. Each of you have made your senator, and fellow scoutmaster, extremely proud.

Happy Birthday to my Silent Partner

I want to give a shout out to a valued member of my family and team in the Missouri Senate, Peg Nichols. During her long life, my mother-in-law has been a roller skate champion, owned a local newspaper, written a book, worked as an editor, raised highly successful children and spoiled mine. While Peg turned 95 on Nov. 28, you would never know it by looking, talking or trying to keep up with her. Happy belated birthday, Peg, and thank you for all you have done for me as a senator, husband to your beautiful daughter and father and grandfather to our shared fold.

Peg Nichols celebrates her 95th birthday with my lovely bride, Ellen.