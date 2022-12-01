In her last annual meeting with reporters, California Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye contrasted the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday with the state’s high court, which is more united and less involved in politics — and, incidentally, also has four women among its seven justices.
You just read:
One reason the California Supreme Court is less divided than SCOTUS? It has more women, says chief justice
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.