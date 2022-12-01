Attorney General Josh Stein Announces $100,000 in Environmental Grants in the Triad

For Immediate Release:

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today announced $100,000 in grants to preserve natural resources and ensure clean air and drinking water in the Triad through the Environmental Enhancement Grant (EEG) program. In 2022, Attorney General Stein is awarding $2.5 million in EEG grants to 23 recipients.

Grant recipients in the Triad are:

Piedmont Land Conservancy

The Piedmont Land Conservancy will receive $50,000 to purchase 18.52 acres in Stokes County to create a protected buffer and permanent river access on the Dan River.

“This grant will help conserve habitats for animals and wildlife and protect the health of the Dan River,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “Even better, it will protect water sources for people in Stokes County.”

Piedmont Triad Regional Council

The Piedmont Triad Regional Council will receive $50,00 for High Point Clean Streams, an 18-month outreach, education, and engagement project to install litter prevention signage and engage local residents in litter collection and environmental education.

“Through this grant, we’ll be able to educate our young people about the importance of maintaining nature’s beauty,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “The cleanups will help create a more beautiful place for the many people who call the area home.”

About the Environmental Enhancement Grant Program

The North Carolina Department of Justice’s Environmental Enhancement Grant program began after a 2000 agreement between the Attorney General’s Office and Smithfield Foods. Under that agreement, Smithfield provides $2 million to the state every year to be distributed among environmental projects across North Carolina. Including the 2022 grants, the Attorney General Office’s has awarded more than $41 million to more than 210 projects in the state.

