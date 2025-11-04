Attorney General Jeff Jackson Secures Murder Conviction in Asheville

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, November 4, 2025

RALEIGH – On Friday, Attorney General Jeff Jackson secured a second degree murder plea in an Asheville homicide case. Sherwayne Bascom pleaded guilty to second degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of firearm by a felon. He will serve between 19 and 24 years in prison.

“Investigating and prosecuting this case was a team effort by law enforcement,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “This sentence was serious and reflects that grave nature of the offense. My office will continue to work with our partners to keep people safe throughout North Carolina.”

In April 2020, the Asheville Police Department investigated the murder of Adrian Terrell Smith, who was shot and killed at Pisgah View Apartments. In coordination with the United States Marshal Service and local law enforcement in Connecticut, law enforcement apprehended and charged Bascom in June of that year, and District Attorney Todd Williams referred the case to the Department of Justice’s Special Prosecutions Section.

