North Carolina Officials Update on SNAP Case

Monday, November 3, 2025

Email: nahmed@ncdoj.gov

Phone: 919-538-2809

RALEIGH – Today, the U.S. Department of Agriculture informed a federal judge that it would pay partial payments to all SNAP recipients, after Attorney General Jeff Jackson sued USDA for withholding SNAP payments from 1.4 million North Carolinians. North Carolina officials responded to this update:

“The Agriculture Department has told the court it will use its entire emergency fund over the next month to make 50 percent payments to every SNAP recipient. That will zero out the emergency fund,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “My office is still reviewing the order to see what else we can do to help, but until this shutdown ends we all need to provide extra support to our local food pantries.”

“I am grateful that Attorney General Jackson’s lawsuit unlocked USDA’s contingency funds so families will receive part of their November food benefits,” said Governor Josh Stein. “But more is sorely needed. That’s why last week my office teamed up with private partners to surge $18 million to food banks across the state. We will keep working to keep North Carolinians fed.” Governor Stein recently announced that the state will grant $18 million to local food banks to help during this period.

“This is good news for North Carolinians, even if we know it is not enough for the many families who continue to struggle to put food on the table,” said NC Health and Human Services Secretary Dev Sangvai. “We know how important these benefits are, and we are doing everything we can to make sure people have access to them as soon as possible. We are awaiting final guidance from the USDA and will update our systems quickly to prepare to deliver benefits. As soon as we have more information, we will share updates right away to keep individuals and families informed.”

North Carolinians in need of food assistance should reach out to the following resources:

Find a food pantry near you through Feeding America.

Call 2-1-1. This United Way service can help you find food assistance in your area.

Contact your county’s department of social services to see if they have additional food assistance programs.

View food access maps from NCDHHS here.

Use the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina’s food finder tool.

Please consider donating to local food pantries and community organizations to help your neighbors.

