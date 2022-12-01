Submit Release
ADVA Appoints New Assistant Commissioner of Outreach and Engagement

Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) Commissioner Kent Davis has appointed Sandra Lucas to serve as the department’s new assistant commissioner of outreach and engagement.

Lucas will be responsible for all actions relating to outreach and engagement activities. Key responsibilities include supervising and managing all public affairs matters, veterans well-being program initiatives, and federal, state, and local intergovernmental relations. She is also tasked with collaborating with other federal, state, and local agencies as it relates to veterans awareness and support initiatives.

“Being a veteran myself, there is no greater honor than serving those who have served,” Lucas said. “I look forward to joining the wonderful team at the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs and continuing to make Alabama one of the most military and veteran friendliest states in the country.”

Lucas comes to the ADVA after an extensive, diverse career within the U.S. military, public and private administrations, and non-profit organizations. Spending the last 16 years serving in the Alabama Army National Guard, Lucas was deployed three times, including with Joint Task Force Guantanamo and the Central Command Public Affairs Office, and most recently served as the deputy chief of public affairs with the Alabama National Guard. Previously, she has worked in the Office of the Governor as the director of constituent services and military advisory and deputy chief of staff. Among other professional roles, she was also appointed by Governor Bob Riley to serve as external affairs officer for the Alabama Emergency Management Agency.

“We are thrilled to have Sandra join the ADVA team,” said Commissioner Kent Davis. “Sandra has a wealth of public affairs and governmental experience and knowledge that will be valuable additions to our department and the implementation of our mission across the great state of Alabama.”

Lucas is a graduate of the Defense Information School. She is community emergency response team certified, holds a level III certification in acquisition management, and has completed courses related to federal emergency management. Lucas also has additional experience as a paralegal within the Judge Advocate General’s Corps.

ADVA Appoints New Assistant Commissioner of Outreach and Engagement

