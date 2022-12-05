Sierra Ridge Adds Missouri Advisor to Team
Columbia, Missouri-based advisor Gregory Buckman joins Sierra Ridge Wealth Management. The hire brings the Sierra Ridge roster of associated advisors to 19.
I’ve known James Slaughter and Giancarlo Foti for several years now, and I believe they’re leading the way for our industry.”SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sierra Ridge Wealth Management (Sierra Ridge), a full-service financial firm based in Sacramento, CA, recently announced that Columbia, Missouri-based advisor Gregory Buckman joined the firm. The hire brings the Sierra Ridge roster of associated advisors to 19.
— Gregory Buckman
Buckman has more than 35 years of experience in financial services and has been working for clients as an independent financial professional since 2000. He prides himself in taking a comprehensive approach to financial risk and helps clients prepare for every angle in their financial plan. “I help people recognize the opportunities to prepare for a variety of financial realities,” Buckman said. “Whether they’re preparing for retirement, want to create a plan for their estate, or need other financial advice, I enjoy helping people find solutions for the same risks and objectives that I have for myself and my family.
Buckman, founder of Apex Financial, said he’s excited to partner with Sierra Ridge and their line-up of back-office services that make up their supported independent model. “I’ve known James Slaughter and Giancarlo Foti for several years now, and I believe they’re leading the way for our industry,” Buckman said. “It can be difficult to keep up with the technological and regulatory changes in our industry, and my partnership with Sierra Ridge will help me thrive amidst this change.” “The Sierra Ridge model of supported independence is all about giving advisors the resources they need to be successful without all the headaches and time-wasting activities generally associated with being independent,” Slaughter said. “I am excited to partner with Greg and expand the Sierra Ridge footprint to Columbia, Missouri.”
Buckman holds the FINRA Series 6 and 63 licenses as well as the Missouri Life and Health Insurance licenses. Buckman is also heavily involved with the Missouri agricultural community. He is past president of the Missouri Cattle Association and owns a heard of cows and a farm of 800 acres.
ABOUT
Sierra Ridge Wealth Management is a full-service financial firm committed to helping people achieve their financial goals. We provide a fully integrated approach to building and protecting your wealth, including customized portfolio management strategies and asset protection structures. We work with you to reach new heights together.
Securities and investment advisory services are offered through NEXT Financial Group Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC. Sierra Ridge Wealth Management is not affiliated with NEXT Financial Group, Inc.
James Slaughter, President & Co-Founder
Sierra Ridge Wealth Management
+1 916-900-1869
email us here