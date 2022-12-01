Rural Broadband Internet Made Simple With New Breakthrough Technology

It has never been easier to deliver broadband Internet access to rural areas with this new device from Tekniam that is compact, quickly deployable with remarkably low power draw, and best of all is affordable!

Connectivity to high speed cellular and broadband is a basic need for all Americans. Yet many communities in the US struggle to bridge the digital divide. Over 4 million households and roughly one quarter of rural residences in America still don't have high-speed Internet.

Tekniam's new Remote Universal Communication System (RUCS) bridges the gap between an established Internet contact point - such as wireless broadband, satellite, or an ethernet connection - by relaying the signal across a Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) to users beyond the reach of available access.

What makes RUCS breakthrough technology is its compactness and ease of operation.

Starting at 5 lbs / 2.27 kgs it can deliver a signal from an access point within a 1000 ft radius for up to 250 users. The signal can be relayed between units 3 miles apart to cover a total distance of up to 35 miles.

The compact size and that it can be operational in minutes makes its speed of deployment faster than anything previously available which is why RUCS can be used decisively in disaster relief emergencies to get Internet quickly to first responders where it saves lives and property.

RUCS is also a breakthrough in that it delivers proven technology with less degradation in the quality of the signal compared to other systems many times its size and expense. It can be installed in a fraction of the time of more conventional methods with no extensive cables needing to be installed, or related regulatory approvals necessary which can often delay those projects for years.

The remarkably low power draw that can be either AC or DC makes RUCS the ideal choice for many off-grid applications to fill coverage gaps in remote rural areas.

It comes equipped with 24/7 remote monitoring of the system using the TekMESH™ cloud-based management system that provides real-time technical support, plus local and/or remote management of your communication system keeping it reliable and easy to maintain by users.

In as rapidly a changing world as telecommunications, solutions that were state-of-the-art 10 years ago may be barely keeping up with today's increased Internet speeds and volume. Tekniam's RUCS is an instant cost-effective solution for creating new networks or improving and strengthening an existing communications system.

The wireless signal is delivered via a mesh network where overlapping connection points in the network cooperate with one another to efficiently route data to and from users which greatly strengthens the resilience of the network in case there are local failures.

Tekniam's Remote Universal Communication System (RUCS) is a breakthrough technology fulfilling the promise of "Internet anywhere" by providing an instant turnkey broadband Internet network for rural areas and emergency disaster response that is now easier than ever to set up and maintain.

