The Global Construction Scaffolding Rental Market is expected to grow by $2785.87 mn from 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.86% during the forecast period

Global Construction Scaffolding Rental Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the construction scaffolding rental market and is poised to grow by $2785.87 mn from 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.86% during the forecast period. Our report on the construction scaffolding rental market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a rise in global construction activities, stringent safety regulations, and increasing penetration of rentals.

The construction scaffolding rental market is segmented as below:

By Product

â€¢ Supported

â€¢ Mobile

â€¢ Suspended

By Application

â€¢ New Construction

â€¢ Refurbishment

â€¢ Demolition

By End-user

â€¢ Non-residential

â€¢ Residential

By Geographical Landscape

â€¢ APAC

â€¢ North America

â€¢ Europe

â€¢ Middle East and Africa

â€¢ South America

This study identifies the introduction of scaffolding robots as one of the prime reasons driving the construction scaffolding rental market growth during the next few years. Also, the incorporation of advanced technologies and improved productivity and safety will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through the study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the construction scaffolding rental market covers the following areas:

â€¢ Construction scaffolding rental market sizing

â€¢ Construction scaffolding rental market forecast

â€¢ Construction scaffolding rental market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading construction scaffolding rental market vendors that include Altrad Group, American Scaffolding, Apollo Scaffold Services Ltd., Approved Access Ltd., ASA SCAFFOLDING SERVICES Ltd., Ashtead Group Plc, Associates Scaffolding Co. Inc., ASW Scaffolding Ltd., Atlantic Pacific Equipment LLC, Brand Industrial Services Inc., CALL MAC Scaffolding UK Ltd., Coles Groundworks Ltd., Condor S.p.A., Hi-Tech Scaffolding Pvt. Ltd., Modern China Scaffolding Manufacturing Ltd., Pee Kay Scaffolding and Shuttering Ltd., Shiv Scaffolding and Shuttering, Southwest Scaffolding and Supply Co., The Brock Group, and United Rentals Inc. Also, the construction scaffolding rental market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through the study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavioâ€™s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

