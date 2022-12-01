UPDATE WILLISTON BARRACKS / LSA

UPDATE: INCIDENT OCCURRED ON NOVEMBER 24, 2022, AT 0824.

CASE#: 22A1007719

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shamir Exantus

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 06/05/2022; 0824 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 N / Exit 14, South Burlington, VT

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident

ACCUSED: Grady Milo

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT

Victim: Krysta Gottfried

Age: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/24/2022 at approximately 0824 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to I-89 N / Exit 14 in South Burlington for the report of a two-vehicle crash. Initial reports indicated the at fault operator had continued driving after merging onto the interstate, hitting another vehicle causing significant damage to the victim’s car and the victim noticed the at fault operator didn’t stop, which caused her to follow the at fault driver, to grab a plate and description. With further investigation it was determined, a white Toyota Tacoma merged from the on ramp and struck Krysta Gottfried’s vehicle from the right. Moderate damage was sustained by both vehicles, but no injuries were reported. When Vermont State Police was able locate the at fault operator, Grady Milo, and his damaged vehicle at his residence. Milo was issued a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court Criminal Division for the charges of Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/26/2023; 08:15

COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Available

