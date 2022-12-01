Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,668 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 312,848 in the last 365 days.

UPDATE WILLISTON BARRACKS / LSA

UPDATE: INCIDENT OCCURRED ON NOVEMBER 24, 2022, AT 0824.

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:  22A1007719

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Shamir Exantus                          

STATION:  Williston Barracks                  

CONTACT#:  802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME:  06/05/2022; 0824 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 N / Exit 14, South Burlington, VT

VIOLATION:  Leaving the Scene of an Accident

 

ACCUSED: Grady Milo                                                  

AGE:  21   

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Milton, VT

 

Victim: Krysta Gottfried

Age: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

              On 11/24/2022 at approximately 0824 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to I-89 N / Exit 14 in South Burlington for the report of a two-vehicle crash.  Initial reports indicated the at fault operator had continued driving after merging onto the interstate, hitting another vehicle causing significant damage to the victim’s car and the victim noticed the at fault operator didn’t stop, which caused her to follow the at fault driver, to grab a plate and description. With further investigation it was determined, a white Toyota Tacoma merged from the on ramp and struck Krysta Gottfried’s vehicle from the right. Moderate damage was sustained by both vehicles, but no injuries were reported. When Vermont State Police was able locate the at fault operator, Grady Milo, and his damaged vehicle at his residence. Milo was issued a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court Criminal Division for the charges of Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  01/26/2023; 08:15     

COURT:  Chittenden County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A

BAIL:  N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Available

 

 

 

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

You just read:

UPDATE WILLISTON BARRACKS / LSA

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.