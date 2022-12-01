December 2022 Data Snapshot

This month, we spotlight a highly interactive report providing information on reported crashes in the State of Iowa. We also provide a short checklist to ensure datasets that support monitoring performance provide a good foundation for the creation and publication of private, internal or public dashboards.

Be sure to check out live training sessions available in December to improve your data skills, and as always explore the on-demand training options.

News, Updates & Tips

Monthly Spotlight: Iowa Crashes

Iowa Crashes is a highly interactive report providing information on reported crashes in Iowa. In this report you can find information on:

Number of crashes by month and year.

Property damage caused by crashes.

Major causes of crashes, and drug/alcohol influence.

Conditions at time of crash.

Roadway characteristics and contributions.

Crashes by month of year, day of week and time of day.

Location of fatal crashes.

The report is filterable by date of crash, county, city, crash severity, major cause, drug or alcohol, or any combination.

View Interactive Report

Monitoring Performance

In Iowa Data, state agencies have the ability to create and publish private, internal and public data stories/dashboards containing metrics and visualizations to monitor performance. However, the key to publishing a high quality dashboard is starting with a dataset that supports monitoring critical characteristics for the system being monitored, see the following SIPOC model.

The following checklist will ensure your dataset provides a good foundation:

Dataset represents a single system or process. Dataset includes variables for key system dates necessary to monitor timeliness (e.g., input received, process start, process end, output delivered, etc.). Dataset includes variables that help categorize and segment performance (e.g., input type, output type, demographics, spatial characteristics, status, etc.). Dataset is granular so that each record in the dataset is associated with an individual output (e.g. a permit, license, investigation, case, complaint, grant, etc.). Dataset includes variables providing facts, measurements or observations related to critical characteristics. Dataset includes variables that serve as record identifiers to facilitate updating and possibly joining data. Dataset includes codes (e.g., county numbers, GNIS, FIPS, NAICS, SOC, etc.) that faciliate joining data.

Good luck! Let us know how we can help!

Live Training in December

Get trained in December! The table below highlights the live training available to state employees with an account on Iowa Data.

Date Start Time Course December 2 3 PM Explore Data with Charts December 5 3 PM Create and Manage Your Dataset December 7 10 AM Explore Data with Charts December 9 3 PM Create Performance Measures December 12 10 AM Transform Data with Socrata Query Language December 14 3 PM Map Your Data December 16 3 PM Explore Data with Charts December 19 12 PM Create and Manage Your Dataset December 19 3 PM Tell a Story with Perspectives

View on demand training & access the training portal (Log-in Required).

Data Assets

The table below reports the number of public data assets published on Iowa Data by asset type. Please note that not all public data assets are included in the public catalog.

Data Asset Type Public Assets Datasets 303 External References 160 Documents 280 Filtered Views 317 Charts 156 Maps 186 Measures 151 Stories/Dashboards 39 DataLens Pages 14 Total Assets 1,606

View All Executive Branch/Non-Elected Agency Public Data Asset Counts

Catalog

Browse the Public Catalog on data.iowa.gov

User Accounts

Total User Accounts: 135

Active Users: 20 (14.8% of total)

Note: Active Users have logged in the data portal at least once in the past month.

Questions or Issues?

Please complete the Data Portal Question & Issue Form

How do you like this Month's Snapshot?

Help make this newsletter better; provide your feedback.

Follow Us on Twitter

We are known to tweet. Follow us at @IowaData on Twitter.