TensorIoT Achieves AWS Conversational AI Competency Distinction
EINPresswire.com/ -- TensorIoT , making things intelligent, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Conversational AI Competency distinction. This designation recognizes TensorIoT for its expertise in developing high quality, highly effective chatbot, virtual assistant, and interactive voice response (IVR) solutions.
The demand for conversational artificial intelligence (AI) interfaces continues to grow as users prefer to interact with businesses on digital channels. Organizations of all sizes are developing chatbots, voice assistants, and IVR solutions to increase customer satisfaction, reduce operational costs, and streamline business processes.
Achieving the AWS Conversational AI Competency differentiates TensorIoT as an AWS Partner with significant domain expertise in deploying high quality, highly effective conversational-AI solutions to improve customer experiences. Attaining the AWS Conversational AI Competency, demonstrates to our customers that TensorIoT has validated Conversational AI expertise on AWS.
"Conversational AI is transforming how people interact with their world, and TensorIoT always strives to help customers realize its benefits," said Alexander George, Conversational AI Practices Lead at TensorIoT. "I'm thrilled to lead our team in achieving the AWS Conversational AI Competency , which recognizes our continued successes at developing cutting-edge chatbots, IVR systems, and voice-enabled devices to bring the power of conversational AI to our clients."
AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.
TensorIoT has previously demonstrated AWS Conversational AI competency for clients in multiple solutions, including helping Citibot develop a chatbot utilizing AmazonLex to provide critical government information to local residents in a rapid fashion, helping CCMG incorporate Amazon Lex and Amazon Pinpoint into their application and CRM system to improve response times and increase engagement.
About TensorIoT - TensorIoT’s mission is to partner with companies and build scalable solutions that increase automation and pace of innovation using cutting edge services. We drive success by taking a cloud first, serverless approach to meeting customer needs. TensorIoT delivers successful projects from startups to Fortune 50 companies through our offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. With deep experience delivering complete end-to-end solutions from the edge to the cloud and data engineering to automated ML pipelines, the TensorIoT team of certified architects and developers accelerates customers’ realization of their technology and business goals.
Kristina Favela
The demand for conversational artificial intelligence (AI) interfaces continues to grow as users prefer to interact with businesses on digital channels. Organizations of all sizes are developing chatbots, voice assistants, and IVR solutions to increase customer satisfaction, reduce operational costs, and streamline business processes.
Achieving the AWS Conversational AI Competency differentiates TensorIoT as an AWS Partner with significant domain expertise in deploying high quality, highly effective conversational-AI solutions to improve customer experiences. Attaining the AWS Conversational AI Competency, demonstrates to our customers that TensorIoT has validated Conversational AI expertise on AWS.
"Conversational AI is transforming how people interact with their world, and TensorIoT always strives to help customers realize its benefits," said Alexander George, Conversational AI Practices Lead at TensorIoT. "I'm thrilled to lead our team in achieving the AWS Conversational AI Competency , which recognizes our continued successes at developing cutting-edge chatbots, IVR systems, and voice-enabled devices to bring the power of conversational AI to our clients."
AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.
TensorIoT has previously demonstrated AWS Conversational AI competency for clients in multiple solutions, including helping Citibot develop a chatbot utilizing AmazonLex to provide critical government information to local residents in a rapid fashion, helping CCMG incorporate Amazon Lex and Amazon Pinpoint into their application and CRM system to improve response times and increase engagement.
About TensorIoT - TensorIoT’s mission is to partner with companies and build scalable solutions that increase automation and pace of innovation using cutting edge services. We drive success by taking a cloud first, serverless approach to meeting customer needs. TensorIoT delivers successful projects from startups to Fortune 50 companies through our offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. With deep experience delivering complete end-to-end solutions from the edge to the cloud and data engineering to automated ML pipelines, the TensorIoT team of certified architects and developers accelerates customers’ realization of their technology and business goals.
Kristina Favela
TensorIoT
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other