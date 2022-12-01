Submit Release
Senator Karla Eslinger Highlights Three Priority Bills for 2023 Legislative Session

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Karla Eslinger, R-Wasola, has pre-filed three priority bills for consideration during the 102nd General Assembly, which begins Jan. 4. The three bills are among several measures she intends to introduce before the start of session

Among the legislation put forward by Sen. Eslinger is a measure restoring tax credits for film and motion picture production companies who hire Missouri residents for creative projects in the Show-Me State. A second pre-filed bill would provide incentives to Missouri businesses that further their employee’s workplace skills. The third bill increases access to health care provided by physical therapists.

“Each of these legislative proposals would expand opportunities for Missourians and help grow the state’s economy as we face critical workforce shortages,” Sen. Eslinger said. “Pre-filing these bills moves them forward in the legislative process and increases the chances for eventual passage. The sooner we get these across the finish line, the sooner Missourians will benefit.”

Senator Eslinger’s film tax credit bill would help promote film and video projects filmed in rural areas and provide training to advance Missouri employees’ professional skills. “Branson is the ‘Live Entertainment Capital of the World.’ The state should be utilizing this talent to grow our economy and promote Missouri to the world,” said Sen. Eslinger.

Providing training and opportunities for employees to earn industry-recognized credentials would qualify businesses for reimbursement in training costs under a separate bill filed by Sen. Eslinger. A third bill would expand the authority of physical therapists to evaluate and treat their patients, expanding the availability of quality health care in rural Missouri.

Senator Eslinger represents the 33rd Senatorial District, which includes Douglas, Howell, Oregon, Ozark, Ripley, Texas, Webster and Wright Counties. More information about Sen. Eslinger can be found at www.senate.mo.gov/mem33.

