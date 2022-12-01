Registry of Motor Vehicles Announces Temporary New Service Center Location in South Yarmouth 

SOUTH YARMOUTH — The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) is announcing it will be temporarily closing the current Service Center located at 1084 Route 28 in South Yarmouth for renovations effective Monday, December 5, 2022. At that time, RMV customer service operations will be available at a new temporary service center office space nearby at 1068 Route 28 in South Yarmouth. Business hours and customer service offerings for required in-person transactions will remain the same at the new location.

“The RMV continues to focus on providing accessible, flexible and convenient RMV services and identifying ways in which we can improve experiences customers have while visiting Service Center locations,” said Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie. “We look forward to making key renovations to the long-standing Yarmouth Service Center and encourage members of the public to visit the temporary location to conduct required in-person transactions.”

The following services are available at the South Yarmouth Service Center location by appointment:

Certain driver's license, identification cards, and learner's permit testing can be conducted with an appointment Senior citizen hours for customers 65 years of age or older are available by appointment on Wednesday mornings from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Certain registration and title transactions can be conducted without an appointment. A full list of transaction can be found at South Yarmouth RMV Service Center | Mass.gov

Road tests are scheduled by appointment between 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday only.

Business to Business (B2B) bulk transactions for insurance agents and auto dealers.

Over the past several years, the RMV has made strides in building an industry leading, customer-centered environment for individual and commercial customers, as well as for business and government partners. Since 2015, new or renovated service centers have opened in Brockton, Danvers, Haverhill, Lawrence, Leominster, New Bedford, Plymouth, Springfield and Worcester. The RMV’s goal is to have locations which ensure improved accessibility and parking, efficient customer intake capability and seating, green construction with sustainability features, and an overall improved design to support customer needs.

The RMV recommends that all customers see if they can “skip the trip” by visiting the RMV's Online Service Center for over 40 transactions including: renewing a driver’s license, renewing a registration, paying a citation, requesting a hearing, accessing a variety of transactions for businesses, and, when an in-person visit is necessary, scheduling a reservation.

If you have scheduled a reservation online, the RMV encourages you to “get ready” before your reservation by going to Mass.Gov/RMV for transaction information, forms, applications, and instructions.

For the latest RMV updates and information, follow the RMV on Twitter @MassRMV.