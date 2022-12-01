MDC’s Busch Shooting Range hosts Venison Burger and Sausage Making class Dec. 6

DEFIANCE, Mo.—Locally-sourced foods have become more popular than ever. If you’re a successful deer hunter, you’ve already taken the first step in procuring healthy, naturally-sourced protein. After the shot is fired or arrow released, and the deer field dressed, what’s the next step to get it to the dinner table?

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering a free class to help get you from field to fork by showing you how to create two of the most popular types of meats. A Venison Burger and Sausage Making class will be held Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center. It will take deer hunters through the step-by-step process needed to process fresh venison into ready-to-eat delicacies.

This event will provide instruction on how to grind and season your harvested deer meat to make it into tasty burgers and sausage. Besides traditional hamburgers, hunters will find low fat ground venison a perfect enhancement for other dishes too, such as spaghetti sauce, chili, tacos, sloppy Joes, pizza topping, meat loaf, and casseroles.

“This class offers a great way for hunters to learn how to make their own burger and sausage from the deer they harvest, which is lean, healthy, and can be used in so many different ways,” said MDC Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center Manager, Bryant Hertel.

Hunters will learn how to make sure burgers and sausages created with their venison are the best quality possible at this special Field to Fork event, hosted by the staff at MDC’s August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Defiance.

Venison Burger and Sausage Making is a free program open to those age 11 and up, but advanced online registration is required at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Nn for each person attending.

The August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is located at 3550 Route D, approximately five miles west of Highway 94, in Defiance.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.