MDC seeks pump station construction bids for Schell-Osage Conservation Area wetland renovation project

Kansas City, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is soliciting bids for construction of a new pump station at the Schell-Osage Conservation Area. This pump station will serve planned improvements to wetlands and Schell Lake at the conservation area in Vernon and St. Clair counties. The pump station will provide water to the wetland and lake with water pumped from the Osage River channel in the upper end of Truman Lake.

A pre-bid meeting will be held for interested contractors at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the Schell-Osage area headquarters, 4662 2950 Road, near Schell City, Mo. Bids will close on Thursday, Jan. 12.

Interested parties can find more information about the project by contacting Tim Anderson, MDC construction administration manager, at Timothy.Anderson@mdc.mo.gov, or 573-522-4115, ext. 3745. Information about bid requirements is available from Chaz Jesiolowski, MDC contract specialist, Chaz.Jesiolowski@mdc.mo.gov, 573-522-4115, ext. 3765.

The Project includes all materials, labor, and equipment necessary to construct a reinforced concrete pump station. This includes the pump station building; the building foundation; an inlet structure on the river; electrical wiring, transformers, and controllers; water control gates, the piping, the pumps, any necessary excavation and shoring, and various miscellaneous items such as handrails, steps, and hatches as indicated in the plans and specifications.

Contractors must be a plan holder of record to submit a bid for the project. To be listed as a plan holder, contractors must obtain bid documents from https://mdc.mo.gov/bidding or QuestCDN at http://www.questcdn.com.

This Schell-Osage project will improve wetlands for use by migrating waterfowl and shorebirds, and it will improve aquatic habitat for fishing in Schell Lake. A new pump station will enable better water management for the lake and wetlands.