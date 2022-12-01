Submit Release
In-Person Minnesota Organic Conference Returns

Registration is open for Minnesota’s only statewide conference on organic agriculture, which is returning to an in-person format.

The Minnesota Organic Conference, hosted by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) will take place on January 5 and 6, 2023 at the River’s Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud.

Keynote speakers for the conference will include Sarah Vogel, attorney, advocate, and author of “The Farmer’s Lawyer,” and Carmen Fernholz, Minnesota organic farming pioneer.

The conference will include breakout sessions each day with multiple topics to choose from, including marketing, financials, cover crops, microbes, grazing, hemp, climate change, and more.

There will also be an 80-booth trade show featuring information about products and services.

Registration cost is $150 per person for the full, two-day conference, or $125 per person for one day (early registration before 12/22/22). To register and for more information, visit the MDA’s Minnesota Organic Conference web page.

