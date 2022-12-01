TRENDING VEGAN FRIENDLY COSMETICS AND SKINCARE GIFTS FOR THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

Beautiful skin requires commitment and healthy ingredients, not a miracle.”
— Marwan Sahoury
WESTFIELD, IN, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taking the industry by storm, Azizeh Beauty chooses this holiday season to release its new vegan cosmetic and skincare lines. These collections include their Long Lasting Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner and an array of notable Anti-aging, Anti-wrinkle Skincare Products.

Officially launched spring of 2022, Azizeh Beauty quickly became known for its premium quality products made from 100% organic ingredients. Their vegan products are trusted and cruelty-free making them appealing to a growing demographic of consumers.

Marwan Sahoury, Founder and CEO, shared with us that his inspiration to create each of Azizeh Beauty's products stems from his love for his wife and daughter. Frequently complaining about their frustrating experiences with other cosmetic and skincare solutions on the market inspired Marwan to take action. The family-owned brand is dedicated to providing a healthy alternative that looks good, feels good, and is even better for your well-being.

Azizeh Beauty products are made from plants which are the richest sources of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and other essential nutrients giving your skin the fuel it needs to stay vibrant and youthful. Instead of rubbing harsh chemicals onto your skin that can speed up the aging process, use Azizeh Beauty products for vibrant skin and youthful aging.

Azizeh Beauty Products are available for purchase on Azizeh Beauty's official website, Amazon, eBay, and Etsy.

Grow With Key is a Digital Business Development Consultancy on a mission to provide business owners with practical solutions to build and grow their businesses online.

