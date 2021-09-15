Guyanese Swag Lifestyle Collection Has Officially Launched on Walmart USA MarketPlace
Guyanese around the globe know of and love shopping at Walmart; hence, this collaboration is vitally important to both us and Walmart.”QUEENS, NY, USA, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guyanese Swag is pleased to announce that it has launched as a Seller on Walmart USA Marketplace https://www.walmart.com/
— Lakeshia Singh-McKay - Founder of Guyanese Swag.
The new collaboration will further their company mission to raise awareness about Guyanese culture through fashion while upholding Walmart's promise to offer its customers diverse and inclusive products. As of Friday, September 11th Guyanese Swag, Shoes, Accessories, Home, and Decor Collections which showcases Guyana Flag, Map, Coat of Arms, and Guyanese Motto, became available to shoppers on Walmart USA Marketplace.
"Guyanese around the globe know of and love shopping at Walmart; hence, this collaboration is vitally important to both us and Walmart. Additionally, it provides convenience to Guyanese residing aboard to find meaningful quality products to comfort them in their home away from home," said Lakeshia Singh-McKay - Founder of Guyanese Swag.
Walmart is the world's largest omnichannel retailer and continues to curate a community of respected, professional sellers who offer only top-quality, authentic products and best-in-class customer service. What started small, with a single discount store and the simple idea of selling more for less, has grown over the last 50 years into the largest retailer in the world. Each week nearly 265 million customers and members visit approximately 11,500 stores under 56 banners in 27 countries and eCommerce websites. Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide and ended its 2020 fiscal year with revenue of $524 billion. Guyanese Swag's new partnership with Walmart USA Marketplace will allow the company to maximize its e-commerce impact while capitalizing on the general upwards trends in e-commerce sales combined with Walmart's ongoing online growth.
About Guyanese Swag:
Guyanese Swag is the brainchild of Guyana-born Lakeshia Singh-McKay, a Digital Business Development Consultant now based in the United States. After migrating to the U.S., aged 10, she experienced bullying due to her foreign accent. Much to her disappointment, as she continued through life, she noticed a distinct lack of awareness around Guyana as a country, with people often mistaking it for Ghana in Africa or only associating it with the tragic fate of Jim Jones' followers Jonestown in 1978. The company's mission is to raise awareness of Guyanese Culture while paving the way for fellow Guyanese entrepreneurs home and abroad. With its fast-growing collection, Guyanese Swag offers customers around the globe more than 1,500 products that showcase the Guyana Flag, Map, Coat of Arms, and Motto. In addition to free worldwide shipping and a 14-day money-back guarantee. To learn more about Guyanese Swag, please visit their website https://guyaneseswag.com/.
