American IRA Discusses How to Secure a Self-Directed IRA
With retirement accounts often a prime target for security hackers, American IRA recently released a post explaining its security procedures.ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cybersecurity is a rising issue for retirement investors and small businesses. In fact, as Forbes notes 43% of cyber attacks aim at small businesses, it also points out that only about 14% of such small businesses “are prepared to defend themselves.” With so much overlap with Self-Directed IRAs and small businesses—some IRAs are set up specifically for small businesses, such as Self-Directed SIMPLE IRAs—American IRA thought that cybersecurity would be an ideal topic for the latest post at its blog.
“We at American IRA take careful, preplanned steps to ensure security within a Self-Directed IRA,” American IRA said in the post. “But we don’t always talk about why we do them.” To that end, American IRA pointed to a section of its “fundamentals” page that addresses its security protocols. The post then spent some time summarizing these security protocols and how they work in the context of a Self-Directed IRA.
In that section, American IRA pointed to policies such as requiring a Buy Direction Letter from clients before moving any funds out of an account. This safeguard is in place to avoid any scams from parties that may claim to be on the investor’s side or claim to be the investor themselves. American IRA also noted that it has other requirements, such as “Read and Approved” signatures on wire and ACH instructions to ensure that an investor knows about a potential transaction before it takes place. All of these security procedures then add up to senior management approval, a final safeguard in place. With only senior management able to offer authority to move funds, American IRA ensures it double-checks all of the necessary information.
American IRA also noted that it uses encrypted emails with clients to ensure the highest standard of communications security—which can help investors who are worried about more than fund safeguards.
For more information, visit the post by clicking to www.AmericanIRA.com. Interested parties may also reach out to the Self-Directed IRA administration firm American IRA by dialing 866-7500-IRA.
