Read more about Carr: Two Indicted for Allegedly Trafficking 16-Year-Old Female in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that the office’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has indicted Courdale Thayer and Jahaundria Seabron in DeKalb County. Thayer and Seabron are facing four counts of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude in a case that stems from the alleged trafficking of a 16-year-old female in DeKalb County in December 2020. This is the second case to be brought against Thayer and Seabron, who are both currently awaiting trial on separate human trafficking charges in Fulton County.

“Our Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit continues to vigorously pursue those who abuse and exploit Georgia’s children for sex,” said Carr. “Once we open a case, our team of dedicated investigators will review every possible lead to ensure that we identify and assist all victims within our reach. This indictment is yet another example of our long-standing commitment to protecting our most vulnerable as we keep fighting to put a stop to this criminal industry in our state.”

In 2020, the General Assembly passed and Governor Brian Kemp signed into law Senate Bill 394, which provides the Attorney General’s investigators with the law enforcement authority necessary to arrest human traffickers and rescue victims of human trafficking.

Initial Arrests Made in Fulton County

In late 2021, Courdale Thayer and Jahaundria Seabron were arrested following an extensive 10-month investigation that led to the rescue of a 14-year-old female in Fulton County. The Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit initiated its investigation after reviewing an alert issued by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. From this alert, Chief Human Trafficking Investigator Bryan Kimbell was able to identify, locate and rescue the underage female. The victim had been missing from the College Park area for approximately seven weeks at the time of her recovery in February 2021.

Initial Indictment Secured in Fulton County

In January 2022, Courdale Thayer and Jahaundria Seabron were indicted in Fulton County. Specifically, they were charged with Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude, Aggravated Assault, False Imprisonment, and Cruelty to Children in the First Degree.

Thayer and Seabron are currently awaiting trial in this particular case.

New Arrest Warrants Taken in DeKalb County

Following the initial arrest of Courdale Thayer and Jahaundria Seabron, Chief Human Trafficking Investigator Bryan Kimbell, Investigator Jason Arsenault, and Investigator Frances Reyes continued with their investigation. This led to the discovery of additional, potential victims who were identified only by an image and a nickname.

From this continued investigation, Chief Human Trafficking Investigator Bryan Kimbell, Investigator Jason Arsenault, and Investigator Frances Reyes were able to identify and later interviewed a 16-year-old female victim – the same victim related to this new indictment in DeKalb County.

New arrest warrants were subsequently taken for Thayer and Seabron.

New Indictment Secured in DeKalb County

The Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit presented evidence to a DeKalb County Grand Jury on Nov. 29, 2022, resulting in the indictment* of both Courdale Thayer and Jahaundria Seabron. The defendants are charged with four counts each of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude.

No further information about the investigation or the indictment may be released at this time.

About the Attorney General's Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit

In 2019, with the help of Governor Brian Kemp, Georgia First Lady Marty Kemp and leaders in the Georgia General Assembly, Attorney General Chris Carr created the first-of-its-kind statewide Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.

In 2021, the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit initiated 25 cases, arrested nine individuals, investigated and prosecuted 51 defendants, and rescued and assisted 107 victims.

During the 2022 legislative session, Carr secured additional resources to expand the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit and rescue even more victims.

The Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit is housed in the Attorney General’s Prosecution Division, which also includes Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit and his Public Integrity and White Collar Crime Unit.

*Members of the public should keep in mind that arrest warrants contain only allegations against the individual against whom the arrest is made. The individual in custody is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the individual guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the arrest warrant.