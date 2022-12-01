GETHAIRMD™ ANNOUNCES A MAJOR MILESTONE - OVER 8,500 TREATMENTS PERFORMED IN DFW AND INTRODUCES TRANSDERMAL INFUSION®
GetHairMD™ has successfully performed over 8,500 Clinical Hair Growth procedures in the DFW metroplex in the past 12 months
Surpassing 8,500 Clinical Hair Growth Laser treatments in our first full year of operations is a meaningful achievement and a testament to our goal of providing patients the best hair loss solutions”SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GetHairMD™ today announced that it has passed a major milestone, as it has successfully performed over 8,500 Clinical Hair Growth procedures in the Dallas/Ft. Worth metroplex in the past 12 months. GetHairMD™ started with a single location in Southlake and now operates in 10 locations across the metroplex in association with its esteemed network of physicians.
— Paul Herchman, CEO, GetHairMD™
GetHairMD™ also announced that it has expanded its product offerings to now include FDA-cleared TransDermal Infusion® technology. When paired with U.SK Under Skin’s Hair Saver solution, the TransDermal Infusion® device is able to supercharge the Hair Saver solution’s delivery, enhancing hair growth results and increasing patient satisfaction. The device passes a painless micro-current through the skin, allowing the U.SK Under Skin’s Hair Saver solution to penetrate the intercellular water channels without compromising the skin or the solution. TransDermal Infusion® treatments can assist molecules into the skin for increased bioavailability and makes a difference in treatment results that patients can see quickly.
“We want to thank our loyal customers, as surpassing 8,500 Clinical Hair Growth Laser treatments in our first full year of operations is a meaningful achievement and a testament to our goal of providing patients the best hair loss solutions available” said Paul Herchman, CEO, GetHairMD™ “Together with our network of world-class physicians, we look forward to continuing our rapid growth, expanding our best in class treatment options like TransDermal Infusion® and helping patients achieve their hair growth goals.”
To book a free consultation and to find a treatment option that is right for you, visit our website at www.gethairmd.com.
About GetHairMD™:
GetHairMD™ is a network of experienced physicians knowledgeable in all forms and causes of hair loss.
GetHairMD™ is the one-stop shop for all hair loss solutions all the way from nutrition, prescription topicals, at-home products, laser treatments and stress maintenance to hair transplantation. Along with the hair loss solutions we provide today, we constantly stay ahead of the technological curve. For example, we are one of the first in the United States to offer FDA-cleared TransDermal Infusion®, which drives our pharmaceutical grade serum into the scalp for optimal results.
GetHairMD™ has grown this year from a single location in Southlake, TX to 10 locations, providing service to patients across the Dallas/Ft Worth metroplex.
For more information about GetHairMD™ and to book a consultation, please visit our website at www.gethairmd.com .
Trace Herchman
GetHairMD™
+1 817-308-4128
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other