Namaste Solar and the community donate community solar subscriptions to 400 low-income families

Solar energy will help power the homes of 400 CO families this coming year that are unable to keep up with utility payments because of the $100,000 raised.
Namaste Solar strongly believes in supporting the communities that we are a part of. We’ve seen that people are struggling and have immediate needs that we want to help support.”BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solar energy will help power the homes of 400 Colorado families this coming year that are unable to keep up with utility payments because of the $100,000 raised by the Keep the Lights on Colorado community giving campaign. Namaste Solar brought businesses and individuals together to support the campaign with 21 corporate sponsors and 66 individual donors providing community solar subscriptions to low-income families.
— Jenna Stadsvold, Namaste Solar co-owner, brand manager
Namaste Solar created Keep the Lights on Colorado in 2020 to fulfill its mission of creating holistic wealth for the community. The annual campaign runs each November and raises money for Energy Outreach Colorado, a Denver-based not-for-profit that helps families throughout Colorado afford their energy costs. Energy Outreach Colorado gives families access to community solar subscriptions* that provide long-term stability in the form of monthly bill credits, which will reduce their annual home energy costs by 38%.
“Energy Outreach Colorado is proud to partner with Namaste Solar and their innovative Keep the Lights on Colorado campaign," said Tess Richey, director of development at Energy Outreach Colorado. "The funds raised will help stabilize families facing energy insecurity by reducing household energy costs through long-term solar subscriptions, making home energy more affordable. This campaign has continued to grow over the past three years, and we are thrilled that the organizations and individuals who support this year’s campaign have made it the most impactful year yet.”
According to Energy Outreach Colorado one in four households struggle with a high energy burden. These households are spending a disproportionate amount of their income on energy bills. The energy burden on low-income households is 3x that of higher-income households. The community solar subscriptions address an immediate need by taking a cost burden away from families and giving them the freedom to invest in other needs.
“Now that I am receiving solar energy credits, I look forward to paying my bill because I know I can afford it,” said Janet, a recipient of Energy Outreach Colorado’s services. “It wasn’t always that way before I was enrolled in this program. It’s just such a relief to be able to pay your bill, and I am so appreciative for this help.”
As the organizer, Namaste Solar led the campaign with a contribution of $10,000.
“Namaste Solar strongly believes in supporting the communities that we are a part of. Especially in the last three years we’ve seen that people are struggling and have immediate needs that we want to help support,” said Jenna Stadsvold, Namaste Solar co-owner, brand manager, and Keep the Lights on Colorado program manager. “It’s an added bonus that Energy Outreach Colorado helps invest in solar energy for the long-term, too.”
Namaste Solar is appreciative of all the individuals and companies that contributed this year and recognizes these corporate sponsors. This year, every donation up to $50,000 was matched by Garrett Beserra of LIV Sotheby’s.
Leadership Level Sponsors ($5,000 supporting 20 families): REC Group and Greenbacker Energy Investment Company
Influencer Level Sponsors ($2,500 supporting 10 families): Studio Shed, BSW Wealth Partners, Moye White, Amalgamated Bank, BizWest, and Bisnow
Promoter Level Sponsors ($1,000 supporting 4 families): Trebuchet Group, Conscience Bay Company, Alpine Bank, Plant Moran, Domoto, Shirazi Benefits, Wallaroo Hat Company, GroundFloor Media, Solaris Energy, NESCO, The Colorado Sound, and KUNC
Over the three years the campaign has run, 916 of Colorado families in need have been supported.
* The subscriptions provided are not affiliated with projects built by or in benefit of Namaste Solar.
Founded in Colorado in 2005, Namaste Solar is a fully integrated solar energy company providing services from design to install to ongoing operational support. We work with homeowners, commercial properties, municipalities, universities, hospitals, utilities, and community solar developers. To date, we have installed more than 10,000 clean renewable solar systems. As a Certified B Corporation and a Colorado public benefit corporation, we are on a mission to transform energy and transform the way business operates. We are 100% employee-owned, and our ownership mindset shows in the quality of our work.
ABOUT ENERGY OUTREACH COLORADO:
Energy Outreach Colorado is a Denver-based not-for-profit helping families throughout Colorado who are struggling to afford their home energy bills. In addition to bill payment assistance and energy efficiency upgrades, Energy Outreach Colorado assists families through subscriptions to community solar gardens*. These subscriptions provide long-term stability in the form of monthly bill credits that reduce the burden of home energy costs and free up dollars for other basic needs for these families – all while utilizing the cost-saving and environmental benefits of clean solar energy.
