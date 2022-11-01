Namaste Solar seeks business and community partners to support 400 families struggling to keep the lights on
The fundraising campaign aims to provide $100,000 to non-profit Energy Outreach Colorado
Partnering with Energy Outreach Colorado to support our communities and provide access to those most in need so they can benefit from renewable energy and lower bills aligns closely with our mission”BOULDER , COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This month, Namaste Solar is kicking off the third annual Keep the Lights on Colorado fundraising campaign with a goal of helping 400 families throughout Colorado who are struggling to afford their electric bills. Winter is fast approaching, a time when home energy use goes up. This disproportionately affects low-income families and communities of color, leaving them especially vulnerable to getting their power shut off.
— Jason Sharpe, co-owner and CEO of Namaste Solar
The campaign goal is to raise $100,000 for Energy Outreach Colorado, a Denver-based not-for-profit whose solar program provides free subscriptions to community solar gardens to families in need. The community solar subscriptions provide long-term stability in the form of monthly bill credits that reduce the burden of home energy costs and free up dollars for other basic needs for these families – all while utilizing the cost-saving and environmental benefits of clean solar energy.*
“Our Colorado community is a key stakeholder for Namaste Solar,” said Jason Sharpe, co-owner and CEO of Namaste Solar. “We live here, we work here, and as a business, we operate here. Partnering with Energy Outreach Colorado to support our communities and provide access to those most in need so they can benefit from renewable energy and lower bills aligns closely with our mission.”
According to Energy Outreach Colorado:
• 1 in 4 households struggle with a high energy burden.
• These households are spending a disproportionate amount of their income on energy bills. The energy burden on low-income households is 3x that of higher-income households.
• Households that meet or are below the 80% area median income threshold are often making difficult decisions because their home energy can cost more than 20% of their monthly income.
“Energy Outreach Colorado believes that everyone deserves to have access to the necessity of a safe, warm home, regardless of whether they can afford to pay their energy bills,” said Jennifer Gremmert, CEO & Executive Director of Energy Outreach Colorado.
Program participants tend to be households of extremely limited income who are often facing multiple crises affecting their health, housing, and financial stability.
“I’ve been going through a tough time. I am on a fixed-budget and have been undergoing cancer treatments, so I don’t have much extra to pay my energy costs,” said Gloria, a recipient of Energy Outreach Colorado’s services. “I’ve been worried about not being able to pay my energy bill, so when I heard about the solar credit program, I was eager to enroll. I have been saving more than a quarter of my typical energy costs each month. That money really adds up and helps me afford my medical expenses. It’s also great to know that some of my energy is coming from renewable sources.”
Namaste Solar is leading the campaign with a contribution of $10,000 and is inviting other companies to join and gain sponsor benefits. 19 partner organizations have already signed on as sponsors. And, individuals can participate. Each individual who donates is entered into a weekly drawing with chances to win prize packs from companies including Wallaroo Hat Company, ComedyWorks, Atomic Provisions, Yasso, Conscious Coffees, Museum of Contemporary Art, Simple Switch and Patagonia. This year, every donation up to $50,000 will be matched by a local donor.
The campaign begins Nov. 1 and runs through Nov. 30. The final cumulative donation amount for Keep the Lights on Colorado will be announced on Dec. 1. To learn more about this campaign, visit www.namastesolar.com/keep-the-lights-on-co/
To join the campaign: Contact Jenna Stadsvold – jenna.stadsvold@namastesolar.com
* The subscriptions provided are not affiliated with projects built by or in benefit of Namaste Solar.
ABOUT NAMASTE SOLAR:
Founded in Colorado in 2005, Namaste Solar is a fully integrated solar energy company providing services from design to install to ongoing operational support. We work with homeowners, commercial properties, municipalities, universities, hospitals, utilities, and community solar developers. To date, we have installed more than 10,000 clean renewable solar systems. As a Certified B Corporation and a Colorado public benefit corporation, we are on a mission to transform energy and transform the way business operates. We are 100% employee-owned, and our ownership mindset shows in the quality of our work.
ABOUT ENERGY OUTREACH COLORADO:
Energy Outreach Colorado is a Denver-based not-for-profit helping families throughout Colorado who are struggling to afford their home energy bills. In addition to bill payment assistance and energy efficiency upgrades, Energy Outreach Colorado assists families through subscriptions to community solar gardens*. These subscriptions provide long-term stability in the form of monthly bill credits that reduce the burden of home energy costs and free up dollars for other basic needs for these families – all while utilizing the cost-saving and environmental benefits of clean solar energy.
