Statement from HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on World AIDS Day

In commemoration of World AIDS Day, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra issued the statement below in solidarity with people around the world affected by HIV. World AIDS Day is observed on December 1 each year. The theme for this year’s observance is “Putting Ourselves to the Test: Achieving Equity to End HIV.” While great strides have been made over the four decades since the first known reported cases of AIDS, this disease remains a public health challenge. Data shows that despite the availability of tools to prevent transmission, without intervention, nearly 400,000 more Americans will be newly diagnosed over 10 years. Globally, there are about 1.5 million new cases of HIV every year, including over 35,000 new infections here in the United States.

“HHS remains committed to ending the HIV epidemic. We must continue to destigmatize this deadly disease and provide equitable access to HIV testing. All around the world, this is a day to unite by voicing experiences, remembering people we lost, and standing together in the fight against HIV,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra.