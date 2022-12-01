Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,758 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 312,857 in the last 365 days.

Statement from HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on World AIDS Day

In commemoration of World AIDS Day, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra issued the statement below in solidarity with people around the world affected by HIV. World AIDS Day is observed on December 1 each year. The theme for this year’s observance is “Putting Ourselves to the Test: Achieving Equity to End HIV.” While great strides have been made over the four decades since the first known reported cases of AIDS, this disease remains a public health challenge. Data shows that despite the availability of tools to prevent transmission, without intervention, nearly 400,000 more Americans will be newly diagnosed over 10 years. Globally, there are about 1.5 million new cases of HIV every year, including over 35,000 new infections here in the United States.

“HHS remains committed to ending the HIV epidemic. We must continue to destigmatize this deadly disease and provide equitable access to HIV testing. All around the world, this is a day to unite by voicing experiences, remembering people we lost, and standing together in the fight against HIV,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra.

You just read:

Statement from HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on World AIDS Day

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.