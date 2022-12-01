Impel Welcomes Martin Pankau as Company’s First Chief Customer Officer
Oracle and Responsys veteran and customer success leader will support continued growth and focus on world-class customer experience
Marty’s proven leadership, deep understanding of customer success operations, and extensive background in high growth SaaS and conversational AI applications make him the ideal choice for this role.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Impel, the global leader in digital automotive engagement software and data, announced today that Marty Pankau has joined the company as Chief Customer Officer (CCO). A veteran of prominent conversational AI and technology companies including Responsys (acquired by Oracle) and DialogTech (acquired by Invoca), Pankau brings extensive customer success leadership experience to Impel. In this newly created position, Pankau will help fuel Impel’s next phase of growth through an expanded focus on customer centricity and dealer experience, scaling and optimizing the Company’s global customer success and support capabilities. As CCO, Pankau will lead all aspects of customer implementation, adoption, value alignment, product delivery and customer growth.
— Devin Daly, Co-Founder and CEO, Impel
Marty brings over 20 years of proven results leading go-to-market and customer success teams in high growth SaaS organizations. He has consistently delivered outsized customer revenue results by scaling key customer-facing functions in several market sectors and categories. In his role at Impel, Pankau will leverage his experience as a seasoned customer champion, business leader, and voice of customer advocate to drive continued customer growth, product adoption, and product innovation.
“Impel is at the forefront of the revolution in digital engagement and the application of conversational AI and proprietary behavioral data to reinvent the consumer journey, and I’m thrilled to be joining the company as we take customer satisfaction, product innovation, and revenue growth to the next level,” said Pankau. “Thousands of retailers around the world already rely on Impel to help them deliver exceptionally engaging omnichannel experiences. Together with our network of ecosystem partners we’re helping dealers achieve transformational results while strengthening relationships, championing the voice of our customers, and providing best-in-class customer success and support.”
Prior to joining Impel, Pankau was the Chief Customer Officer of CallMiner, a leading AI speech analytics company, where he spearheaded the Customer Success and Professional Services organizations to drive revenue retention and growth of the installed customer base. Previously, Pankau was the Senior Vice President of Revenue at DialogTech (acquired by Invoca). While leading Customer Success, Sales, and Partnerships, he established a strategic customer success framework that aligned company operations around the voice of customer, informing product innovation and go-to-market strategy. Earlier in his career, Marty helped direct the North American Customer Success organization for Responsys, a marketing automation SaaS provider, through their IPO and eventual sale to Oracle.
“As a trusted partner for dealers, online marketplaces, and OEMs, we enable our customers to deliver exceptionally engaging consumer experiences that drive superior business outcomes. A key driver of our success is the cultivation of long-term relationships based on a deep understanding of customer needs and opportunities,” said Devin Daly, CEO and Co-Founder of Impel. "Marty’s proven leadership, deep understanding of customer success and support operations, strong focus on relationship management, and extensive background in high growth SaaS and conversational AI applications make him the ideal choice for this role. This appointment demonstrates our continued commitment to elevating the Impel customer experience, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome Marty to the team.”
About Impel
Impel offers automotive and specialty vehicle dealers, wholesalers, OEMs, and third-party marketplaces the industry’s most advanced digital engagement platform. The company’s end-to-end omnichannel solution leverages proprietary shopper behavioral data and AI technology to deliver hyper-personalized experiences at every touchpoint across the entire customer journey. Impel’s communication, merchandising, and imaging applications work seamlessly with all major websites, CRM, and DMS platforms. To date, the company has delivered more than four billion shopper interactions in over 50 countries. To learn more about Impel, visit impel.io.
Alexis Cardona
Impel
+1 8443846735
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other