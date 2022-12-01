National Nutrition Partners with AquaOmega To Offer Omega-3 Fish Oils
ORILLIA, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Nutrition, Canada's leading health products retailer, has added Canadian brand AquaOmega omega-3 fish oils to its lineup. The addition of the EPA-DHA fish oil brand is part of National Nutrition's ongoing commitment to providing customers with the highest quality supplements and health products available on the market.
Making Sure Canadians Get The Fatty Acids They Need
Using quality omega-3 fish oils has never been more important. Studies have shown that a diet rich in omega-3 fatty acids can have significant health benefits, including reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease and improving joint mobility.
However, many people aren't able to get enough omega-3s through their diet alone. Adding an omega-3 fatty acid supplement is one of the easiest and most effective ways for consumers to improve their overall health. Quality fish oils are one of the most studied natural health supplements available today, but purity is often a concern.
AquaOmega has a firm commitment to product testing and ensures that every batch is safe for use and free from contaminants and heavy metals.
By adding AquaOmega's high-quality EPA-DHA fish oil supplements to its product lineup, National Nutrition is helping Canadians ensure they're getting the lipids they need to maintain long-term health.
A Commitment to Purity and Quality
AquaOmega makes formulas for everyone: high EPA, high DHA, balanced EPA and DHA, plant-based omega-3s, and formulas for kids. Customers can choose a high EPA formula for inflammation support and heart health, a high DHA formula for cognitive and nervous system support, or a balanced formula for general maintenance for health.
Consumers love AquaOmega’s delicious flavours and variety of formats, including chewables and gummies. Practitioners appreciate AquaOmega’s ease of use for their patients.
Underneath AquaOmega's great taste and formats lies a firm commitment to quality. AquaOmega uses premium ingredients and is fully transparent about the ingredients in its products, which are 3rd party tested to ensure the absolute quality and purity of every single bottle. All AquaOmega products are proudly made in Canada.
"National Nutrition has an unwavering commitment to providing their customers with premium nutritional supplements to help them achieve their health and wellness goals," says Mark Sicard, Creative Director at AquaOmega. "We are thrilled to be included on the shelves with their other top brands."
The decision to carry these products was made after a review of the Canadian omega-3 market. "We are constantly looking for new ways to improve our product offering at National Nutrition," said Darren Firth, CEO of National Nutrition. "After conducting an extensive review of the market, we were impressed with AquaOmega's commitment to quality, purity and sustainability."
AquaOmega products are now available at National Nutrition, both in-store and online and can be found on their designated brand page.
About National Nutrition
National Nutrition dot CA is Canada’s industry-leading online vitamin & supplement store. They’ve received many awards from the Canadian Health Food Association for being Canada’s best natural health food store and have been customer-focused for over 25 years. Not only do they provide high-quality brands and products, but National Nutrition dot CA also empowers their customers with natural health knowledge by leading industry experts communicated through videos on its Youtube channel and health-related articles on its website.
