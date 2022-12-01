Bridge Repair Planned Next Week on Girard Point Bridge, I-95 in Philadelphia and Delaware County

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that regional bridge repairs will continue next week on Interstate 95 and the I-95 Girard Point Bridge in Philadelphia and Delaware County.



Motorists are advised of the following travel restrictions:



Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.



The work is part of PennDOT's $44.5 million investment in a contract to perform high-priority repairs on 14 structures on I-95, I-295 and I-476 in Philadelphia, Bucks and Delaware counties.



Repairs to the structures include replacing rocker bearings, frozen sliding plate bearings and deck expansion joints; cleaning and painting steel beams; repairing substructure concrete; and reconstructing bearing pedestals.

In addition, the project includes the replacement of high mast light poles along the I-95 corridor in Philadelphia and Delaware counties.

Driscoll Construction Company, Inc. of Philadelphia is the general contractor on the project, which is financed with 100% federal funds.



MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

