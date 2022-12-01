ATELIER Playa Mujeres is the first resort with a Playa Platino certified beach in Isla Mujeres and its continental area

ATELIER Playa Mujeres—aligned with its Eco-Social Awareness® pillar—has obtained the Playa Platino certification for complying with the environmental criteria.

CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATELIER Playa Mujeres, the luxury all-inclusive resort in Cancun – Playa Mujeres, announced that it has been awarded the Playa Platino certification by the Instituto Mexicano de Normalización y Certificación, A.C. (IMNC).

The IMNC, together with its municipal governments of Mexico's coastal states and the support of private companies, created this initiative to promote the care and protection of Mexican beaches. The goal is to focus on those beaches that, because of their beauty, environment, safetyness, and universal accessibility, receive the Playa Platino certification.

“We, as part of the ADH family, are extremely proud of obtaining the Playa Platino certification, which guarantees that the beach at our resort in Playa Mujeres complied with the evaluation of aspects such as infrastructure, services, cleanliness, and protection of the coastal environment, among others, for the delight of our guests," said Mascia Nadin, Chief Operating Officer of ADH.

ATELIER Playa Mujeres complies with the criteria for the care of the coastal environment, environmental management, and education for sustainability, which allows it to continuously monitor the conservation of its beach, an intimate and peaceful place where the landscape has a natural beauty that enchants.

Therefore, ADH – ATELIER de Hoteles, the Mexican hotel distributor, and operator, characterized by its pillars of Handcrafted Hospitality® and Eco-Social Awareness®, assumes a responsible role that contributes to environmental, economic, and social sustainability.

