FSS Holds Explanatory Sessions on Applying for Old-Age Pension through "Macao One Account"

MACAU, December 1 - In order to promote the use of “Macao One Account” to senior citizens to apply for old-age pension and conduct other related services, the Social Security Fund (abbreviated to FSS in Macao) held four explanatory sessions in November to introduce to the person in charge and relevant staff of the service agencies under the associations, in order to facilitate them to assist eligible service targets to file their applications. The total number of participants was about 160 people.

At the explanatory session, representatives of the FSS introduced in detail the eligibility requirements for old-age pension and the application procedures via the “Macao One Account” method. Whether over 65 years old, over 60 but under 65 years old, beneficiaries of the Social Security System enrolled before 1 January 2011 (old system) or after this date (new system), as long as they meet the minimum contribution requirements of 60 months and have habitually resided in Macao for seven years at the same time, they may log in to “Macao One Account” mobile app or website to apply for old-age pension. According to the actual conditions of the applicant, the system will display information such as the amount of old-age pension that the applicant can receive, the cumulative number of contribution months, and the age percentage, if any, for receiving early old-age pension. The applicant only needs to fill in his/her personal bank information, upload relevant information and perform facial recognition to complete the application, which is convenient and fast.

The representatives of FSS also mentioned at the explanatory session that after senior citizens become beneficiaries of old-age pension, the proof of life can also be provided annually through the facial recognition technology of “Macao One Account”, without leaving their homes. If the beneficiary is also a beneficiary of Social Welfare Bureau and Pension Fund, they can also provide the proof of life to the three departments at the same time.

Participating associations included the Macau Federation of Trade Unions, the General Union of Neighbourhood Associations of Macau, the Women's General Association of Macau and the Aliança de Povo de Instituição de Macau.