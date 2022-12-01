FX Design Group Shares Research-Driven Design Insights at NewsTECHForum
EINPresswire.com/ -- For over 35 years, FX Design Group has been an industry leader in set and lighting design, fabrication, and installation for broadcast. Continuing their commitment to cost-effective design that adds real value to client newscasts, FX has teamed with Barry Nash & Company for a study of audience responses to current trends in broadcast aesthetics and uses of technology. These informative and perhaps surprising study results will be explored during the “Reinventing News Presentation & Presenters in a Multimedia Ecosystem” panel discussion at TVNewsCheck’s NewsTECHForum.
“As on-set video technology budgets have increased exponentially over the last 5 years, there has been no viewer study (to our knowledge) that effectively isolates the impact technologies have on viewer response to newscasts and newscasters,” says Mack McLaughlin, FX Design Group’s Creative Director and CEO. “To address that need and to help our clients best deploy their resources, FX Design Group engaged Barry Nash & Company to design and implement a study comparing current uses of on-set technology -- traditional monitors, touch screens, and 3 x 3 and 3 x 6 arrays, as well as large, seamless LED arrays and AR/VR sets and graphics. With the range of technologies available and the scope of related costs, we want to ensure that we are recommending and designing in elements that will give clients the best possible ROI.”
The study features analysis using advanced text analytics, which extrapolate data from a broad range of viewer responses. This allows target audiences to voice their opinions on the presentational elements that enrich both their conscious and subconscious viewing experiences.
Mack McLaughlin and Barry Nash will join the “Reinventing News Presentation & Presenters in a Multimedia Ecosystem” to share and discuss the study’s key findings. The panel is slated to take place at 2:00 P.M. as part of TVNewsCheck’s NewsTECHForum event, help at the Midtown Hilton Hotel in New York City on December 13th.
For event information and registration, click here.
For more on the work of FX Design Group or to schedule a meeting with an FX representative, please visit http://www.fxgroup.tv.
