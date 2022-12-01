Active Automotive Safety Systems Market Top Manufacturers Analysis | Size, Share, Sales and Growth Rate to 2028

Douglas Insights

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Active Automotive Safety Systems Market Size Analysis:

Automotive active safety systems aid in the prevention and minimization of injury during a collision. Seatbelts and headrests are part of the active safety system, which help keep the occupant in place during a collision and reduce the likelihood of injury. To reduce accidents, the system provides warnings and additional assistance. Furthermore, it assists in keeping the vehicle in the correct lane and alerts users to blind spots, preventing accidents. Electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring systems (TPMS), and lane departure warning systems are some of the most common active safety systems (LDWS).

The rise in demand for effective passenger and vehicle safety solutions in the automotive industry, as well as rapid urbanisation and growth in customer expenditure, are the major factors influencing the growth of the automotive active safety system market. Furthermore, the growing use of driverless and connected cars, as well as technological advancements, are impeding the growth of the automotive active safety system market. The market for active safety systems in cars is also expected to grow because more people are taking road trips and going long distances.

COVID-19 Scenario:

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread globally, the automotive industry is facing significant challenges. Sales of new vehicles have declined sharply, and production has been disrupted as factories have shut down or reduced output. The pandemic is also having a big effect on the global supply chain. Some assembly plants are already having trouble getting parts because of the pandemic.



Report Coverage:

The automotive safety system market report covers the study of active and passive safety systems in vehicles. The scope of the report includes an overview of technology, applications, industry structure, and trends. It also assesses the key players, their business strategies, product portfolios, and recent developments.



The following segments are covered in the report:

By Type

• ABS

• ESC

• BSD

• LDWS

• TPMS



By Application

• Passenger Cars

• Commercial Vehicle

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• India



This report provides answers to the following key questions:

• COVID 19 impact analysis on the global active automotive safety systems market industry

• What are the current market trends and dynamics in the active automotive safety systems market, and what are the valuable opportunities for emerging players?

• What is driving the active automotive safety systems market?

• What are the key challenges to market growth?

• Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

• Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

• Are low- and middle-income economies investing in the active automotive safety systems market?

• Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

• What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa?



This report's unique data points include:

• Statistics on the Active Automotive Safety Systems Market and Spending Worldwide

• Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of active automotive safety systems across industries

• Notable developments are going on in the industry.

• Attractive investment propositions for segments as well as geography

• Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)



Table of Content:

1 Active Automotive Safety Systems Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Active Automotive Safety Systems

1.2 Active Automotive Safety Systems Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Active Automotive Safety Systems Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 ABS

1.2.3 ESC

1.2.4 BSD

1.2.5 LDWS

1.2.6 TPMS

1.3 Active Automotive Safety Systems Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Active Automotive Safety Systems Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Passenger Cars

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Active Automotive Safety Systems Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Active Automotive Safety Systems Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Active Automotive Safety Systems Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Active Automotive Safety Systems Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Active Automotive Safety Systems Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Active Automotive Safety Systems Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan Active Automotive Safety Systems Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.6 South Korea Active Automotive Safety Systems Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.7 India Active Automotive Safety Systems Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Active Automotive Safety Systems Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Active Automotive Safety Systems Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Active Automotive Safety Systems Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Active Automotive Safety Systems Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.5 Manufacturers Active Automotive Safety Systems Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Active Automotive Safety Systems Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Active Automotive Safety Systems Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Active Automotive Safety Systems Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production by Region

3.1 Global Production of Active Automotive Safety Systems Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Active Automotive Safety Systems Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Active Automotive Safety Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.4 North America Active Automotive Safety Systems Production

3.4.1 North America Active Automotive Safety Systems Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.4.2 North America Active Automotive Safety Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.5 Europe Active Automotive Safety Systems Production

3.5.1 Europe Active Automotive Safety Systems Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Europe Active Automotive Safety Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.6 China Active Automotive Safety Systems Production

3.6.1 China Active Automotive Safety Systems Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.6.2 China Active Automotive Safety Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.7 Japan Active Automotive Safety Systems Production

3.7.1 Japan Active Automotive Safety Systems Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.7.2 Japan Active Automotive Safety Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.8 South Korea Active Automotive Safety Systems Production

3.8.1 South Korea Active Automotive Safety Systems Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.8.2 South Korea Active Automotive Safety Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.9 India Active Automotive Safety Systems Production

3.9.1 India Active Automotive Safety Systems Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.9.2 India Active Automotive Safety Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

4 Global Active Automotive Safety Systems Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Active Automotive Safety Systems Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Active Automotive Safety Systems Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Active Automotive Safety Systems Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Active Automotive Safety Systems Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Active Automotive Safety Systems Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Active Automotive Safety Systems Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 China Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Active Automotive Safety Systems Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

………….. ToC Continued

