Tunbridge Wells Local Business Awards Are Back For 2023
The Times Business Awards team is getting ready to find the best businesses as they announce the return of the black-tie awards night on March 30, 2023.
You guys – you guys have got to be something extra. If you’ve got an ambition, if you’ve got a dream, tell someone about it”TUNBRIDGE WELLS, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The winning businesses, chosen from those shortlisted for the black-tie evening at the Science Theatre at Salomons Estate, will be chosen by this year’s panel of judges.
The judges for 2023 come from a range of sectors, and each has been selected to bring their own unique insight into not only what makes a good company, but also what makes a good business for the local area.
Every year, judges read through hundreds of entries to create a shortlist in each category, before thrashing out the final winners’ list in time for the Awards event at the end of March.
The awards sponsored by the Times of Tunbridge Wells were first held in 2016, and hosted by Edwina Currie. Other hosts over the years have included Ken Bruce in 2017, Michael Portillo in 2018 and Anton du Beke in 2019.
Due to pandemic restrictions, the event could not be held in 2020 or 2021.
That two-year period was tough for businesses as well as for the Awards, but The Times Business Awards made a triumphant return in March 2022, making up for lost time with over 200 attendees filling the Science Theatre at Salomons Estate.
The host of the event last March, television presenter Eamonn Holmes, entertained attendees with stories about his early career and praised his audience’s ambition in putting themselves forward for the awards.
“You guys – you guys have got to be something extra. If you’ve got an ambition, if you’ve got a dream, tell someone about it.
“Let people know what you want, and you’ll be surprised at the opportunities that come your way.
“It’s hard to get established. It’s hard to make a living,” he told the audience.
“If you’re here tonight, I applaud you.”
The host for the 2023 Times Business Awards will be revealed in due course – a name sure to rev up interest in the event.
Then, over the next few months, the Times will profile some of the companies entering the competition, as the submissions start rolling in.
