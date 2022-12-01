Antifouling Paint For Boats Market Research | Edition 2022 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

Major players covered into report are Akzo Nobel, PPG Industries, Hempel, Sherwin-Williams, Jotun, KCC Marine Coatings, Kansai Paint, and Chugoku Marine Paints.

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Size of Antifouling Paint for Boats:

The global antifouling paint for boats market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period of 2019–2028.

Antifouling paint is a type of paint or coating that is applied to the hull of a boat or ship to prevent the growth of marine organisms such as barnacles, algae, and mussels on the surface. The main function of antifouling paint is to reduce drag and fuel consumption by keeping the hull smooth and clean. Antifouling paints are available in different formulations, each with its own advantages and disadvantages. Some of the most common types of antifouling paints are copper-based paints, aluminum-based paints, and zinc-based paints.

Key Players: Glatfelter, Ahlstrom-Akzo Nobel, PPG Industries, Hempel, Sherwin-Williams, Jotun, KCC Marine Coatings, Kansai Paint, and Chugoku Marine Paints.



COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the global economy, with the maritime industry being no exception. The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has estimated that the outbreak could lead to a drop in global maritime trade of up to 30%. This would have a knock-on effect on the demand for antifouling paint for boats, as fewer would be needed for trade purposes.



Report Coverage:

The global Antifouling Paint for Boats market report covers the major regions and countries of the world, providing an in-depth study of the various market segments, sub-segments, growth prospects, restraints, drivers, opportunities, and trends. The study also assesses the competitive landscape of the market by profiling the key players operating in the space.

The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the global antifouling paint for boats market with respect to seven different parameters, such as market dynamics, competitive landscape, regional outlook, and segmental analysis. The report provides an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions, namely, North America (U.S.), Europe (France), Asia Pacific (China), the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia), and South America (Brazil).



The following segments are covered in the report:

Segment by Type

• Self-Polishing Copolymer (SPC) Coatings

• Fouling Release Coatings (FRC)

• Ablative Type

• Others



Segment by Application

• Tankers

• Container Ships

• Passenger and cruise ships

• Bulk Carriers

• Others

Production by region

• North America

• Europe

• China

• Japan



This report provides answers to the following key questions:

• Impact of COVID-19 on the global antifouling paint for boats market industry

• What are the current market trends and dynamics in the antifouling paint for boats market, and what are the valuable opportunities for emerging players?

• What is driving the market for antifouling paint for boats?

• What are the key challenges to market growth?

• Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

• Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

• Are low- and middle-income economies investing in the antifouling paint market for boats?

• Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

• What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa?



This report's unique data points include:

• Statistics on the antifouling paint market for boats and spending worldwide

• Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of antifouling paint for boats across industries

• Notable developments are going on in the industry.

• Attractive investment propositions for segments as well as geography

• Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)



Table of Content:

1 Antifouling Paint for Boats Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Antifouling Paint for Boats

1.2 Antifouling Paint for Boats Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Antifouling Paint for Boats Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 Self-Polishing Copolymer (SPC) Coatings

1.2.3 Fouling Release Coatings (FRC)

1.2.4 Ablative Type

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Antifouling Paint for Boats Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Antifouling Paint for Boats Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Tankers

1.3.3 Container Ships

1.3.4 Passenger & Cruise Ships

1.3.5 Bulk Carriers

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Antifouling Paint for Boats Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Antifouling Paint for Boats Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Antifouling Paint for Boats Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Antifouling Paint for Boats Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Antifouling Paint for Boats Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Antifouling Paint for Boats Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Antifouling Paint for Boats Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan Antifouling Paint for Boats Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Antifouling Paint for Boats Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Antifouling Paint for Boats Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Antifouling Paint for Boats Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Antifouling Paint for Boats Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.5 Manufacturers Antifouling Paint for Boats Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Antifouling Paint for Boats Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Antifouling Paint for Boats Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Antifouling Paint for Boats Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Antifouling Paint for Boats Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Antifouling Paint for Boats Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Antifouling Paint for Boats Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.4 North America Antifouling Paint for Boats Production

3.4.1 North America Antifouling Paint for Boats Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.4.2 North America Antifouling Paint for Boats Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.5 Europe Antifouling Paint for Boats Production

3.5.1 Europe Antifouling Paint for Boats Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Europe Antifouling Paint for Boats Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.6 China Antifouling Paint for Boats Production

3.6.1 China Antifouling Paint for Boats Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.6.2 China Antifouling Paint for Boats Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.7 Japan Antifouling Paint for Boats Production

3.7.1 Japan Antifouling Paint for Boats Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.7.2 Japan Antifouling Paint for Boats Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

4 Global Antifouling Paint for Boats Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Antifouling Paint for Boats Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Antifouling Paint for Boats Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Antifouling Paint for Boats Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Antifouling Paint for Boats Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Antifouling Paint for Boats Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Antifouling Paint for Boats Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 China Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Antifouling Paint for Boats Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Segment by Type

5.1 Global Antifouling Paint for Boats Production Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Antifouling Paint for Boats Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.3 Global Antifouling Paint for Boats Price by Type (2017-2022)

6 Segment by Application

6.1 Global Antifouling Paint for Boats Production Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.2 Global Antifouling Paint for Boats Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.3 Global Antifouling Paint for Boats Price by Application (2017-2022)



