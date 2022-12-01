Season of goodwill: Local Country Park Raises Funds for British Heart Foundation
EINPresswire.com/ -- A Christmas wish tree at Bewl Water in Lamberhurst, Kent is to be used to raise vital funds for the British Heart Foundation as the 800-acre reservoir pledge to give back during the festive season.
Working closely with Kerrie Kent, Tunbridge Wells’ official British Heart Foundation fundraiser the reservoir will be raising money and awareness for the charity that helps over 7 million people in the UK living with heart and circulatory diseases.
The Christmas wish tree can be found in the Waterfront Café where visitors can write and hang special messages and donate if they can by scanning a QR code.
‘I am so thrilled to have this opportunity to raise vital funds for the British Heart Foundation, the work they do saves lives’ said Kerrie.
Born with congenital heart disease, Kerrie has had seven open heart surgeries to date and has played a key role in setting up ‘Hearts of Gold’ – a local fundraising group for the charity.
‘The work of the British Heart Foundation means that hopefully in the future a cure will be found’ Kerrie continued.
Business Director Andrew Daniells said that he hopes the Christmas wish tree will give visitors to Bewl Water the opportunity to honour loved ones while helping others.
‘We’re proud to support the British Heart Foundation and want to make it easier than ever for people to donate to such a fantastic cause’ he continued.
nicholas jose da silva lima
nicholas jose da silva lima
