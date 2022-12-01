Submit Release
ANY.RUN Participates in the ASIS Middle East Conference 2022

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On 14-17 November 2022, ANY.RUN visited ASIS Middle East 2022. Dammam, Saudi Arabia, held the 10th security conference & exhibition to discuss security and enabling economic growth.

ANY.RUN, an online malware sandbox, couldn’t miss a chance to find inspiration and get new ideas from the industry’s key players to improve the security of the service’s infrastructure. That was great to meet our partners there and establish new collaborations.

Leading opinions, analysis, strategic frameworks, practical experience, and innovative solutions and technologies were shared. For us, it was fruitful and valuable experience.

Alexey Lapshin, CEO of ANY.RUN

ASIS Middle East has established itself as a reliable platform in terms of education and business exchange. A key focus of the event is physical, cyber, risk, compliance, investigations, crisis management, and disaster response issues facing professionals across the region.

This event takes place under the patronage of Saudi Arabian Eastern Province Governor Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, supported by crucial asset operators SABIC, Aramco, and Saudi Electricity Company. It is the largest gathering of public and private security sector decision-makers across the Middle East.

More details in our blog.

