Marketresearchreports.com: China is leading the global asphalt production and expected to maintain steady growth

Global Asphalt Concrete Market Insights Forecast Market Research Report, is now available from our database.LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asphalt concrete is commonly known as asphalt concrete. It is artificially equipped with a certain level of minerals, gravel or rolling gravel, stone dandruff or sand, and mineral powder. And the mixture.
Asphalt concrete is mainly used for engineering construction, benefiting from the growth of downstream highways and bridge construction, China's asphalt concrete output and market size continue to grow. Data show that from 2016-2021, China's country's total road mileage increased from 4.5773 million kilometers to 5.287 million kilometers, and the highway mileage increased from 124,000 kilometers to 169,100 kilometers. Highway bridges rose from 779,200 to 961,100, from 45.9277 million meters to 73.821 million meters.
The global asphalt market was valued at USD 71.3 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 110.8 billion by 2026.
Asphalt concrete's primary raw material asphalt production increased from 32.165 million tons in 2015 to 62.796 million tons in 2020 and 55.517 million tons in 2021, a decrease of 11.6%. The production of asphalt concrete's primary raw material, sandstone output, has remained between 17-19 billion tons in recent years. In 2020, China's gravel aggregate output exceeded 19 billion tons, an increase of 1.4% year-on-year; in 2021, China's gravel aggregate output reached 19.7 billion tons, an increase of 3.3% year-on-year.
In 2019, the output of asphalt concrete in China was 418.58 million tons, an increase of 12.4% year-on-year; the market size of the asphalt concrete industry was 238.51 billion yuan, an increase of 9.3% year-on-year. In 2020, the output of asphalt concrete in China was 471.30 million tons, an increase of 12.6% year-on-year; the market size of the asphalt concrete industry was 25.444 billion yuan, an increase of 6.7% year-on-year from the previous year.
