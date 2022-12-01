American Management University Seeks Larger Campus for Restart of On-Campus Programs, Possible Extension in France
AMU will look at new options for a larger Southern California campus in 2023 and campus extension in France.MONTCLAIR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2022, American Management University made positive strides forward in its growth. 2023 will be AMU's fifth year in existence, and there are plans for the school to move to a location to hold additional staff, add more student services, and allow for more on-site programs.
After a slow transition, AMU is on pace to double its IABP member enrollments next year. Currently, AMU utilizes two locations in Montclair, California, and West Covina, California. Montclair houses most of the administration and classrooms, while the West Covina office is used for student meeting rooms and seminars.
Speaking about the near-future move, Founder and CEO of AMU, Roy Virgen, had this to say, "It will be great to find a combined larger location for us. The West Covina location is used on an as-needed basis through a sub-leasing service for students to utilize for meetings or wi-fi. Our Montclair location holds most of our administration, but with classrooms, student services are limited due to the building's size and layout. A single larger location finally makes sense for us as we now have enough students to cover the costs of a larger full-time space."
AMU's Provost, Dr. M. Kahler also added, "I've known Roy for over a decade and understood what he was trying to do when he bootstrapped AMU. Starting a brand-new university is not easy to do. Unlike other countries, a school cannot start accredited by paying a large fee; it takes years to qualify for US accreditation. Even throughout the pandemic, we were able to keep things moving. We held our first in-person graduation ceremony earlier this year."
AMU had been focusing on international markets and pushing online programs. In 2023, the school plans to offer a new Master's in Healthcare Administration, launch a new on-campus capstone open to all online students abroad, and begin the inquiry process for US accreditation.
Aside from the pursuit for a larger California campus, the administration team shared that they would be looking to open an extension in France as a method to reach European and North African markets of students.
About American Management University (AMU):
American Management University is in West Covina and Montclair, California. The school was ranked in the top 10 by Vents Magazine for leadership degree programs in 2022. AMU focuses on master's and doctoral degree programs in Leadership, Business, and Healthcare Administration. It offers an education accessible to managers with time constraints and individuals with other obligations. AMU ensures students learn through an interactive curriculum focusing on critical thinking, communication, and strategy.
American Management University has met the qualifications for exemption from regulation under the Act, under the California Education Code (CEC) section 94874 (b)(1). AMU is sponsored by the International Alliance of Business Professionals (IABP), US, a non-profit professional association. All students are members of the IABP. Any person interested in enrolling in AMU's programs must first become a member of the IABP. AMU is accredited by the Association of Professionals, Managers, and Entrepreneurs (UK), is an educational member of the International Accreditation Council of Business Education, the United States Distance Learning Association, the National Business Education Association, and is the only private university member of the Council for Business Teaching & Research.
