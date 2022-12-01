Adeptus Partners Launches New Podcast, Adeptus On-Air, to Share Leadership Strategies for Success

Adeptus Partners, LLC Adeptus On-Air Podcast

Professional services firm brings its diverse client roster and industry expertise to center stage to share what has made leaders successful.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Adeptus Partners, a solutions-based public accounting, tax, and business management firm, launched its new podcast, Adeptus On-Air. The podcast was envisioned as a way to pull back the curtain on the strategies industry leaders leverage for their business and personal success.

Each week, Adeptus will get to know the people and industries they have been on the cutting edge of for the last 30 years, including music, sports, and entertainment, as well as emerging markets like cannabis, psychedelics, and web3.

"For the past 30 years, we have provided personalized service to our clients, and Adeptus On-Air will provide insight into the businesses that we’ve supported along with the leaders and personalities who are driving them forward," said Howard Krant, Founder and Managing Partner at Adeptus.

The Adeptus On-Air hosts will rotate between Adeptus leadership including Michael Hoffman, James Walker, Antony Gordon, and Evan Eneman. Each host brings their own perspective and voice and provides a unique look into the Adeptus ecosystem and its clients and collaborators.

Michael Hoffman, Senior Partner at Adeptus Partners shares, “The podcast has been an amazing opportunity to connect with clients, like Cody Calafiore and Madisyn Shipman, and share their experiences and insights in hopes that others may be able to learn from them.”

The podcast launched today with the first guest, Amobi Okugo. Amobi is an entrepreneur and former professional soccer player, who has developed a platform, A Frugal Athlete to help athletes make, manage, and multiply money through financial education and athlete empowerment. The second guest is Warren Bobrow, an award-winning author, master mixologist, and founder of the infused beverage brand, Klaus.

Tune in each week for new episodes featuring entertainers, athletes, professionals, and business leaders like Cody Calafiore, actor, entrepreneur, and two-time winner of Big Brother; Madisyn Shipman, American television and film actress known for her role on the Nickelodeon show Game Shakers; and Davina Kaonohi, CEO of international beauty and wellness brand, Element Apothec.

Adeptus On-Air will be distributed across major podcast platforms including Apple Podcast, Spotify, Google, and iHeart Radio. For more information about Adeptus Partners and the Adeptus On-Air podcast, please visit adeptuscpas.com.

