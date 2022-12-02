Watch to earn Project 'Screena' participates in Philippine Blockchain Week 2022 as a sponsor
Watch2Earn project Screena participated in the Philippine Blockchain Week 2022 (hereinafter PBW 2022) held in Newport World Resort Manila from November 29th till December 1st, as a sponsor and gave a speech.
Throughout PBW 2022, not only did Screena run a booth, but they also promoted their Watch2Earn platform and promoted brand awareness through various methods, such as custom PFP events, panel discussion participation, and a speech. First, at the conference expo, which began on the 29th, Screena’s booth was set up to meet with the Philippine crypto users. The booth held a lucky draw event, in form of a childhood game, to showcase various goods of Screena’s mascot, Ok-nim. In addition, a customized PFP event was held where this character, Ok-nim, was drawn on the spot and customized to look like the users coming to visit the booth, which resulted in enthusiastic participation from many visitors. In addition to various on-site events, you can see the currently ongoing Watch2Earn events and psychological tests, that are rewarded with SBTs, on the official website of Screena.
Furthermore, Screena's global community manager Gitte participated as a speaker at the PBW2022 main conference. Gitte gave a presentation to showcase the ‘Usage of NFTs in the Korean film/drama industry and Screena’s Watch2Earn solution’, and said “This year there have already been several Korean films/dramas that have ventured into NFTs for various reasons, and we believe this number will keep increasing in the future, as the threshold for web3 becomes easier and easier to overcome for content fans”. In particular, she mentioned, “with solutions like Screena, where only a wallet is necessary and the user doesn’t need to own any cryptocurrency, content fans will find it easier to take their first step into web3,” and put the focus on the huge potential of Soulbound tokens. "Because Screena’s NFTs are meant to proof users watched a certain content, we went with Soulbound Tokens, which are unsellable. This encourages our content fan users to join, because it is a content collectible, while it also filters out users simply looking to make quick revenue.”
Meanwhile, PBW 2022 is one of the largest blockchain events in the Philippines, being held for the first time this year. Various side events, including the main conference, will be held for seven days from November 28. Leading blockchain technology experts from around the world are participating in the main conference as speakers.
